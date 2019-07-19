The crowd at San Diego Comic-Con this year had a little message for director Matt Reeves, who is getting ready to film The Batman early next year; don't screw up. Reeves has been working on his big screen version of the Caped Crusader since February 2017, when he replaced Ben Affleck as writer/director. It was recently announced that former Twilight star Robert Pattinson is set to take over in the title role, effectively putting the last, and most important, piece of the puzzle in place. As such, the fans at SDCC felt the need to let Reeves know how they feel.

Matt Reeves shared a video to his Twitter account, which was filmed during composer Michael Giacchino's panel. Giacchino has worked with Reeves several times in the past on both Dawn and War for the Planet of the Apes. During the Comic-Con panel, Giacchino filmed a video of the packed house chanting, lovingly, "Hey Matt, don't screw up our Batman movie." Reeves captioned the video with the following.

"Nothing like a little encouragement, ⁦Michael Giacchino⁩"

It's rumored that Michael Giacchino will be reuniting with Matt Reeves to score the soundtrack for The Batman. The composer was asked about it during the panel and couldn't confirm anything. Only saying, "I don't know. We'll see," while adding, "I just know that my friend is working really hard right now." Giacchino did, however, add that he has seen a little bit of what Reeves is working on and, without diving into specifics, assured fans it's going to be awesome.

Related: WarnerMedia Announces Surprise Pick for New Warner Bros. CEO

"Matt [Reeves] and I worked on Planet of the Apes together, we made Cloverfield. Matt is really big, Matt's amazing. So, Matt wanted me to tell you that he's working very hard to make a good movie... I've actually been able to see a few things that he's showed me that he's working on and it's pretty darn awesome. It looks really, really amazing."

The Batman is in pre-production right now, which is likely why Matt Reeves didn't make the trek to SDCC himself this year. Warner Bros. also decided to skip out on holding a Hall H presentation for 2019, meaning we're probably not going to get any sort of significant updates on the project, or any other future offerings from DC Films, over the weekend. But we know that Robert Pattinsion, or Battinson (Or R-Batz), will be suiting up as our new Bruce Wayne sooner rather than later.

Few details have been confirmed, but this will be a noir-style take on the character, focusing on his skills as a detective. It's heavily rumored that Penguin, Catwoman and Riddler will be involved, but no villains have officially been confirmed by the studio. Filming is said to be getting underway this January in London. The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021. Be sure to check out the SDCC video from Matt Reeves' Twitter account for yourself below.