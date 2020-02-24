Commissioner Gordon actor Jeffrey Wright teased some of his comic book inspiration for The Batman on social media. Wright is clearly hyped for the role and is taking a look at where it all began for the Dark Knight. Bob Kane created the character and he first appeared in Detective Comics #27 in 1939, taking inspiration from The Mark of Zorro (1920) and The Bat Whispers (1930). Over the years, we've seen many different versions of the Caped Crusader, but director Matt Reeves is aiming to show us something different.

Jeffrey Wright posted a photo of Batman: The Golden Age Vol. 1, which collects the very first comic book stories and appearances of the character. Matt Reeves has said numerous times that he wants The Batman to take the Caped Crusader back to his detective roots, and he may have meant that in more ways than one. In addition to actually being a detective, the director may have also been referring to Detective Comics at the same time. Wright captioned his photo with, "background reads for the culture."

Commissioner Gordon is big part of The Batman story and Jeffrey Wright was an excellent choice to play the character. Wright is a younger choice, which also reflects Robert Pattinson as a younger Bruce Wayne. While story details are being kept under wraps, it's entirely possible that we could get an origin story for both characters, which would be pretty great to see. Matt Reeves is going out of his way to make something that fans have yet to see on the big screen, which is a wise decision.

Over the weekend, we were treated to our first full look at the new Batsuit from The Batman. Robert Pattinson's stunt double was seen riding the latest version of the Batcylce, which he unfortunately crashed. Luckily, he didn't harm himself or anyone else. With that being said, the suit seems to be simpler than what we've seen in the past, while also showing off some bulky additions, like the utility belt and forearm pieces. We've yet to see Pattinson in full view just yet, and the same can be said for Jeffrey Wright's Commissioner Gordon too.

Since production is officially underway, it's only a matter of time before we get our first look at Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. He did give us a sneak peek at the new Bat-Signal. While some DC fans were skeptical of another actor taking on the Caped Crusader role so quickly after Ben Affleck, it seems those fears are finally dissipating as excitement starts to take over. We've seen so many actors play the character over the years, but the stories have largely been the same. Maybe The Batman will change all of that and give us something more grounded, like Todd Phillips' Joker. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Reeves has up his sleeves. You can check out Jeffrey Wright's Instagram post below.