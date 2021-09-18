It literally sounds like The Batman is going to be amazing. On Saturday, DC fans celebrated the annual Batman Day in honor of all things Dark Knight. Michael Giacchino, who serves as the composer for Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero movie The Batman, got in on the fun by sharing a video revealing part of the movie's epic score. The clip, which you can check out below, is painfully brief, as it may leave you wanting to hear more.

That music certainly has that distinct Batman vibe. In the tweet sharing the footage, Giacchino wrote, "Happy #BatmanDay everyone!! We have been hard at work and can't wait to share what we've been up to!!"

"Matt and I talked about this for a long time, obviously and last year, after reading the script I remember sitting down and going 'Oh, I have an idea, I have an idea,' and I wrote that piece that is in the teaser trailer," Giacchino said of the score last year, per Collider. "And Matt has had that. It was just a demo version of it, it wasn't even done with the orchestra or anything, so then he had been using that in every single one of his presentations at Warner Bros. He would put it behind and be like, 'Alright, here are the costumes,' and you hear the thing, 'Here's the music,' and you hear the thing. So when it came time to release the [teaser], he was just like, 'Well, we have to put it with the music.'"

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as a new incarnation of the titular vigilante with a supporting cast including Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. It has no connection to the DCEU, which has featured Ben Affleck as a different version of Batman. Oddly enough, that Batman will meet Michael Keaton's Batman in The Flash next year. Again, these movies will be totally separate from The Batman, which is set in its own standalone universe.

Of making The Batman unique, Michael Giacchino said: "I felt total freedom to do whatever I want. Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want. I do love it... I think what he's doing is really cool, and it's different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or a comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that."

Matt Reeves also celebrated Batman Day with another sneak peek at The Batman. The director posted a photo of his editing room where the movie is getting cut up ahead of its release next year. Reeves said in the tweet, "Wow, I have been away so long...! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay! Can't wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome!"

Wow, I have been away so long...! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay ! Can’t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome ! (Sorry about the messy desk #LongHours) #TheBatman@TheBatmanpic.twitter.com/ye0u1xQo65 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) September 18, 2021

There's a lot of anticipation for The Batman with fans. It doesn't help that the movie was originally supposed to release this year, only for the pandemic to change those plans. We'll all find out if the hype is real when The Batman is released on March 4, 2022.