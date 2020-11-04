Robert Pattinson's version of The Batman has been nailed by an adorable little cosplayer. Comic-Cons are canceled all over the world and Halloween 2020 was mostly a bust, but some fans were still able to get excited for some new costumes and cosplaying. Logan Winter Dominic's father makes sure that he is able to cosplay with crazy amounts of detail, just on a smaller scale. Back in January, Dominic was spotted at Disneyland as little version of The Mandalorian, where he was recruited by Kylo Ren. A video of the meeting quickly went viral and Dominic's cosplay abilities have only gotten better over the past several months, thanks to his dad.

In The Batman cosplay, Logan Winter Dominic is miniature version of Robert Pattinson's version of Dark Knight from Matt Reeves' upcoming movie. The suit looks nearly identical from what we've seen in the brief bits of footage that Reeves shared over the summer. There's even video of Dominic walking around a parking garage without his cowl and he looks determined to take down some bad guys.

It's unclear how long it took to recreate The Batman suit, but one can imagine it took a long time to get down. This isn't the first time that Logan Winter Dominic has been the Caped Crusader. His father has also created miniature suits based on Ben Affleck's suits from Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, complete with goggles. When checking out the social media page for Dominic's cosplaying, it appears he's a huge fan of The Batman and The Mandalorian.

While some DC fans were more than a little skeptical of Robert Pattinson taking on the lead role in The Batman, those thoughts mostly faded away after Matt Reeves unleashed the first footage at the DC FanDome event in August. From there, fans were able to see just how dark Pattinson and Reeves are going, along with a focus on practical effects and stunts. The suit is on full display, along with hints of what's to come when the movie is finally able to open in theaters. By then, Logan Winter Dominic might be old enough to at least take on the role of Robin.

As of this writing, The Batman is on schedule to open in theaters on March 4th, 2022. The production has hit some setbacks, along with the rest of the movies and TV shows that were in production when the public health crisis broke out. It seems that Matt Reeves and crew have been able to get a lot done, especially during the month of October, which saw the production travel to Chicago. If Reeves needs to get back to the U.K., the movie will be able to keep filming, despite other public lockdowns. You can check out the adorable Batman cosplay above, thanks to Logan Winter Dominic's Instagram account.