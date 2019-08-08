Artist Will Gray on Instagram has created some interesting fan art of Doctor Who star David Tennant as the Riddler, and the fan response to the idea seems to be largely positive. In the image, Tennant is holding a cane and wearing the supervillain's trademark purple-and-green hat and suit.

While there's no confirmation Edward Nigma will even be included in Matt Reeves' upcoming movie The Batman, Gray's fan art does show Tennant would be a solid casting choice for the part if so. While he made a fantastic Kilgrave in the Marvel series Jessica Jones, it appears Tennant would be an awesome Riddler as well. You can take a look at the fan art below.

As of right now, Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne is the only confirmed casting for The Batman. The movie will follow a younger Dark Knight closer to the start of his career as the savior of Gotham City, but most details about the movie are still under wraps. It's not yet entirely clear as to which villains will be appearing in the movie, but several different names have come up in the rumor mill. Just this week, it was reported John David Washington was being eyed to potentially play Harvey Dent, while Paul Walter Hauser was also rumored to possibly play the Penguin. Vanessa Kirby has also come up as a possible contender to play Catwoman, though the actress says she hasn't had any official talks with the studio.

Clearly, all fans can do for now is speculate until the official word comes in as to which characters will appear in The Batman and who will be playing them. This is bringing about some interesting fan art, which has also included a rendition of Macaulay Culkin as the Joker. This was perhaps not the first idea most people would have when casting the Clown Prince of Crime, but the response to the concept was very positive. In another piece of fan art from Will Gray, It star Bill Skarsgard is imagined as the Joker alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman, and it was likewise not very difficult to picture as a reality.

Pattinson's casting for The Batman was not without its controversy. Those critical of the idea seem to have difficulties in separating Pattinson from his role as a sparkling vampire in the Twilight movie series. However, the actor has since showed off his versatility as a performer in the years since in a variety of acclaimed dramatic roles. Supporters of the casting also point to Heath Ledger's widely-praised performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight as a reminder to give the new actor a chance before passing judgment.

The Batman is currently set to be released on June 25, 2021. Over the coming months, we should hopefully be getting more fruitful updates from the anticipated project. Likely, it's intended to be the start of a new Batman movie series, but time will tell if it can match Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. The David Tennant as the Riddler fan art comes to us from Will Gray on Instagram.