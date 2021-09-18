Batman Day gave Matt Reeves the chance to share a sneaky new look at Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader as he posted a photo on Twitter to celebrate the day and offer a behind-the-scenes view of the post-production process. Fans are eagerly awaiting next month's DC FanDome, which Reeves has promised will including him sharing "a lot more" on Pattinson's upcoming turn as the Dark Knight, who will be facing off with a series of Batman's greatest adversaries including the Riddler, Catwoman and Penguin. While the DC FanDome event will being an exclusive new trailer, it seems that Reeves is already chomping at the bit to share more - which makes it a blessing that he is working on a DC movie and not a Marvel one.

"Wow, I have been away so long...! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay! Can't wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome! (Sorry about the messy desk #LongHours) #TheBatman," Matt Reeves tweeted, revealing a new look at Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

Many DC fans still want Warner Bros. to make the Batfleck movie, but the reception to Pattinson in sneak peeks has been largely positive. It was during last year's FanDome event that Reeves was given the opportunity to show the first teaser trailer for The Batman, and with the movie now only six months away, you can tell what a long road it has been, but from what has been seen so far it is going to have been worth it for this completely grounded and gritty version of Gotham's crime fighter.

"What's really important about this iteration is that a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear, and master himself, in order to become Batman. And that in that Batman state, he's sort of his best self," said Reeves. "For me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies."

Reeves went on to describe how the movie is very much set in its own world and finds Bruce Wayne "in the middle of this criminological experiment. [We will] see him in the becoming of Batman. [We're going] to see him make mistakes as Batman. To see him grow, and fail, and be heroic, and do all of the things that we associate with Batman, but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

Obviously The Batman has a hard act to follow. Coming on the back of over 30 years of the Dark Knight on the big screen, but going with a storyline that closely resembles the Batman: Year One comic book series, this is, as Reeves goes to great lengths to point out, a version of Batman that has never been seen before in previous cinematic outings. It has also managed not to be touched on in Gotham, which really just arrived at Bruce Wayne's transformation into Batman at the end of the series. With only six months to wait for the movie to arrive, it seems that a lot of the early doubts about what Pattinson could do in the role have been quieted by the footage seen so far, and will no doubt take another beating when the new trailer drops at DC FanDome next month.