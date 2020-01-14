Upcoming comic book movie The Batman is very high on most people's anticipated list, and considering the talent behind it and the continuous love for the Dark Knight this comes as no surprise. Peter Sarsgaard, who has been cast in an as yet unannounced role, has been discussing the movie, confirming that The Batman feels like a different sort of movie, even comparing it to attending a Pixies concert.

"Matt directing this Batman [is exciting]. The cast is so awesome. It seems different from other Batman movies to me, just with the cast. There's something about it that has an edge, it's young. To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see The Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert. That's what it felt like to me, a song like 'I Bleed.' That it has the energy and that sort of thing, and isn't so specifically targeted to a very young audience, or a very old audience, but has that power of chaos in it..."

Needless to say, Peter Sarsgaard is clearly very excited about the movie, and frankly, hearing him describe it in such a way as this is sure to make fans even more excited than they already are. Though the comparison to The Pixies is a little unexpected and perhaps even random, likening the energy on set to one of their concerts makes a lot of sense.

He goes on to say that he saw the band in concert quite often, and always felt a connection between himself and the rest of the audience, which he believes he also feels between himself and the rest of the cast, as well as what audiences will feel when they see the final movie.

"The Pixies were my favorite group of all time. I went to like 20 concerts, and it was that feeling of all of us in this. And it's very emotional. The Pixies were incredibly emotional band, and I think this Batman is very emotional in that way. I think it will be very powerful."

Sarsgaard certainly makes The Batman sound like it is going to be something of a transcendental experience when it does hit cinemas. Of course, part of his excitement could be to do with the fact he is finally going to be part of the comic book movie world in a well regarded way as his other foray into the universe was the much-maligned Green Lantern, which at the very least he did enjoy making.

"I'm excited to do it. You know, my wife [Maggie Gyllenhaal] did Batman years ago, and I've had one previous experience with a thing like that with Green Lantern... I really liked doing that show. I think in the end, the film wasn't as successful as it could have been, but I had a blast doing that one."

The Batman is currently filming and is scheduled to hit theaters in June 2021. This comes to us from Cinemablend.