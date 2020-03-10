Johnny Depp rumors circulating on social media suggest the Pirates of the Caribbean star might play the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman, and digital artist BossLogic shows us how he theoretically might look in the role. To be clear, there's no official word that Depp will be involved with The Batman or that the Joker will even be included in the movie, but the rumor has nevertheless brought about a lot of fan discussion online. Humoring the concept, BossLogic has just released some new fan art of Depp as the Clown Prince of Crime, which you can see below.

As noted, these rumors of Johnny Depp possibly playing the Joker must be taken with a grain of salt, as it appears to be nothing more than hearsay and conjecture at this time. Still, it hasn't stopped fans from speaking on the potential casting, with some Depp supporters totally on board with the idea. Of course, Depp is far from the first actor to be suggested for the Joker, as Pattinson's The Lighthouse co-star Willem Dafoe also has a fan campaign calling for him to be cast. Another interesting name to be suggested is Home Alone star and former child actor Macaulay Culkin, who looked rather convincing in the role with some Joker fan art of his own.

Personally, if I were a betting man, I would wager that the Joker won't be appearing in The Batman at all. For starters, the movie's cast is already starting to feel crowded with all of the names confirmed so far, and Batman will definitely have his hands full as it is without having to worry about fighting his arch-nemesis. Different versions of the character have also been featured prominently on the big screen in recent years, with Jared Leto playing the Joker in Suicide Squad and Joaquin Phoenix recently winning the Best Actor Oscar for his take on the Clown Prince of Crime in Joker. With all of this in mind, perhaps it's for the best to let the Joker sit out Batman's next big screen adventure, as he can always come in later in a sequel.

So, we may or may not actually see the Joker appear in The Batman, but there are several other confirmed villains we'll definitely be seeing in the movie. This includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone. Along with Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, the savior of Gotham City will be joined by Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon and Andy Serkis as the Wayne family butler Alfred Pennyworth. Jayme Lawson and Peter Sarsgaard will also be playing original characters in the movie.

Time will tell if the Joker actually makes it into The Batman, but in the meantime, fans will continue to speculate their own fantasy casting with BossLogic and other digital artists going the extra mile to actually draw it up. You can watch The Batman when it premieres in theaters on June 25, 2021. The fan art shown above comes to us from The official BossLogic Instagram, and you can see some additional tweets and fan art from fans calling for Depp to play the Joker below.

3rd movie joker as a main villain- johnny depp as joker I am down, I really want rumours to be true pic.twitter.com/CYtJIUCAX6 — Darklaugh (@Darklaugh2) March 10, 2020

Just imagine johnny depp as the joker. pic.twitter.com/SQxiJQmnh2 — SRK's azwah ᴬᵗᶦʸᵉ 🇵🇰 (@Khan_azwaSrkian) March 3, 2020