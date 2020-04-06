Some impressive new The Batman fan art depicts a realistic render of what The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson will look like in the cape and cowl of the Dark Knight. The image comes courtesy of digital artist Vimal Kerketta, who has produced a very realistic visualization of Pattinson's (Battinson's?) version of The Batman.

"Some people asked me for more battinson. So decided to throw him in keyshot to see how he looks. Thinking about adding textures to him and making proper shaders. May be give him more cinematic look."

Wearing the suit that has been glimpsed in the short costume reveal and official photos of Batman standing next to the new muscle car Batmobile, the image gives us a good look at what the actor will look like as the iconic comic book character and how the additions of the collar and the new bat-signal could look when they are finally revealed in all of their glory.

The artwork proves once again that Pattinson certainly has the jawline and chin necessary to fill out the point-eared mask, and though the artist has had to take some liberties, such as giving the costume blacked-out eyes, the rendition is excellent and is sure to strike fear into the hearts of Gotham City's criminals. Much like what we have been shown so far, the suit has a gothic edge to it that distances it slightly from the militaristic style suits worn by Christian Bale or the hulking suit worn by Ben Affleck.

So far, the official images of the new Batsuit have either been dimly-lit or taken from afar or both, which makes the detail that has clearly been put into the artwork even more impressive. In fact, the image is so well made that some people believed it to be an official still from The Batman, but, sadly, this is not the case. Still, it gives us a great idea of the kind of Caped Crusader that will soon be winging his way onto the big screen.

The Batman was initially set to star Ben Affleck's older and hardened version of the character from previous outings Batman V Superman and Justice League, but things changed when Affleck decided to exit the Warner Bros.' superhero franchise. This left director Matt Reeves to search for a brand new actor who could bring his take on the iconic comic book hero to life, eventually landing on Robert Pattinson. He is joined by an all-star cast that includes the likes of Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

For now, due to the ongoing global situation, production on The Batman has been put on-hold, with the hiatus initially only meant to last for two weeks, the movie has now been paused indefinitely. At present, it is unclear if there will be any changes to its release date which is still currently slated to roll out June of next year. This comes to us from Vimal Kerketta.