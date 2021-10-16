While we wait patiently for the unveiling of the second trailer for The Batman at this weekend's DC FanDome event, the movie's official Twitter account has not left us wanting, offering our first real taste of the voice Robert Pattinson will use when under the cowl. And fans are loving it.

Robert Pattinson has absolutely nailed the Batman voice. pic.twitter.com/Qr0N7uCm4W — GothamKnightReturns (@GothamAtKnight) October 14, 2021

Uttering the brutally epic line, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," Robert Pattinson has managed to avoid the sore-throat inducing growl of Christian Bale, nor does he make use of a voice modulator like Ben Affleck's iteration, instead managing to sound all kinds of intimating without stumbling into parody. Evidently, Pattinson has knocked it out of the park, and Batman fans cannot get enough.

"ITS NOT JUST A SIGNAL, ITS A WARNING"



ROB'S BATMAN VOICE IS SO BONE CHILLING, I AM OBSESSEDDDD😩😩😩 #TheBatmanpic.twitter.com/DetZ6F76Zn — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) October 14, 2021

Despite The Batman having not been released yet, for some, Pattinson has already done more than enough to establish himself as the best on-screen version of the DC icon so far.

the movie isnt out yet but robert pattinson is my favourite batman, his batman voice is PERFECT pic.twitter.com/jQMx9zS9xA — bel 🪓 (@redflaginwaves) October 14, 2021

Some have even gone a step further, declaring that director Matt Reeves has not only cast the greatest Batman, but that the movie itself will also take the number one spot, and portray the definitive version of the beloved superhero.

Robert Pattinson’s voice for #TheBatman is godly. I truly believe Matt Reeves may have crafted the greatest Batman movie ever made ???? pic.twitter.com/1uTzy3g8kk — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) October 14, 2021

While the first trailer did offer hints of Robert Pattinson's "Batman" voice (who could forget him uttering the line "I'm vengeance" after that brutal beatdown), the newly released teaser gives us a much better idea of what he will sound like in conversation.

The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story that will more heavily incorporate the Caped Crusader's legendary detective skills. The story will introduce audiences to a young Bruce Wayne during his second year of fighting crime. Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Led down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Directed by War for the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, the rest of the DC Comics cast includes the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

screaming and crying in the best way cause of robert pattinsons batman voice pic.twitter.com/8N6cgihjsN — Faith 🍃 (@fxithdxbo) October 14, 2021

No Time to Die star Jeffrey Wright is also part of the cast, and will assist Pattinson's Batman as James Gordon. Wright recently heaped praise on Pattinson's performance saying, "Robert is gonna do his thing, and we were working within a Matt Reeves vision, so you know, Robert is doing what Robert does and it's gonna be pretty badass I think. I loved working with him, I love his take and his energy and the way that he kind of brought different levels to different parts of the story. And we work off of one another. I just tried to give him Gordon things, and he did his Batman thing." After hearing more of Pattinson's voice, the word "badass" is clearly very appropriate.

That is a STRONG Batman voice holy hell https://t.co/ZdoqVdZabn — Hutch (@hutchinson) October 15, 2021

The second trailer for The Batman will debut at this weekend's DC FanDome. The Batman is scheduled for release in the United States on March 4, 2022.