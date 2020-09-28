Any doubts that Twilight star Robert Pattinson could convincingly play the Dark Knight were quickly beaten into oblivion following the release of the first (and so far, only) trailer for director Matt Reeves' The Batman. Well, a committed Batman and martial arts enthusiast has now broken down those breath-takingly brutal final moments of the trailer, giving us some insight into the fighting style that Pattinson will be utilizing to bring down crime in Gotham city.

Long gone are the days of the Caped Crusader taking down criminals with a single punch and a colourful "POW!" or "BAM!", and in their place stands a cold, calculating fighting machine that will leave you with broken limbs, a cracked skull and a hefty hospital bill, as seen in the first The Batman trailer. Much like Pattinson's Batman does to the nameless thug, the video breaks down the short fight sequence bit by bit, explaining the purpose of each strike.

Despite focussing on a younger, less experienced version of the DC icon, this Batman clearly knows what he's doing when it comes to physical combat, but how will he deal with a villain who is more inclined to battle with his brain rather than his brawn?

A lot of thought has clearly gone into developing every facet of The Batman, with director Matt Reeves recently divulging some details regarding the Batsuit that Pattinson's Dark Knight will be sporting when patrolling the streets of Gotham. "Rob [Pattinson] had a very important part in designing the suit in that he had to be able to wear it, he had to be able to fight in it," Reeves said.

"One of the things about this Batsuit is that it is very practical. The whole idea is that he's made it himself. And so, we needed to be able to see how it would fit on him and all the ways he could move but also make it look like something that was still evolving. Even the idea of the story, he's in year two so he's been wearing it and so every night, he goes out looking for trouble. You look at his cowl and actually see there are gashes in it. All of that detail was an incredibly exciting dialogue between me and the costume designers and then having Rob involved."

The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story that will pick up with a tortured Bruce Wayne around two years into his crime-fighting career. Young Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham, when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his beloved parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Filming on The Batman recently suffered another delay in production following the Dark Knight himself, Robert Pattinson, testing positive. Thankfully, production has now started up again and will reportedly soon be moving the shoot to Chicago, Illinois sometime next month. While there is no indication yet whether the principle cast will be involved in the filming, reports have claimed that it will involve "extensive driving sequences," meaning it could well include some Batmobile action.

Alongside Pattinson, The Batman has amassed an all-star cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is currently scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. This comes to us from JoeyBslash 3's YouTube channel.