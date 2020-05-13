Filming will soon be able to resume in the U.K., which means movies like The Batman will be able to get back on track. Productions have been shut down for seven weeks in the country in the interest of public health. Now, the government has laid out a path that will allow for productions to get back up and running again.

According to a new report, high-end movie and TV productions will be able to resume filming again once employers have put safety measures in place. The British Film Commission has been working to draft a set of safety protocols, known as the Film And TV Production Codes Of Practice. Sets will be wildly changed, with health checks, social distancing measures, altered catering, health and safety training, extensive cleaning measures and more to help keep things as safe as possible.

The Batman is just one of the major productions that was filming in the U.K. Disney's The Little Mermaid was also gearing up to film. TV shows such as Peaky Blinders, Sex Education, Call The Midwife, Line Of Duty and The Witcher were filming in the country. Recently, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an address that those who can't work from home should go to work, and it seems that now extends to the movie industry.

"Work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can't work from home. And to ensure you are safe at work, we have been working to establish new guidance for employers."

Recently, New Zealand began allowing productions to resume, as did the Czech Republic. This represents the first major steps to help get the business back up and running, as the shut down has had widespread effects on movie studios, TV networks, crew members and virtually everyone working in the industry. It also means that other major projects, such as Avatar 2 and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, may be able to start filming again soon. A spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the U.K. had this to say.

"The government is working closely with the screen sector to understand how different types of productions can comply with social distancing guidelines, and give confidence to people in the TV and film industries that there are safe ways in which they can return to work."

Even though movies like The Batman will be able to resume per the government, other logistical issues need to be worked out by the studios. Chief amongst them is insurance, as it is still not determined how difficult it will be for major productions to obtain insurance for the cast and crew. The inflated costs could also add quite a bit to project budgets. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the situation develops. This news comes to us via Deadline.