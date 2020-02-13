We have our first official look as Robert Pattinson as our new Batman. Director Matt Reeves has shared a video that showcases the former Twilight star as the iconic DC hero, in costume, for the first time. This is, to say the very least of it, a big deal, as Pattinson's casting was one of the biggest developments leading up to production. Now, we have a much better idea of what he's going to look like.

Matt Reeves, who serves as writer and director of The Batman, took to Twitter to share the video. The footage clocks in at just under a minute long. The room is red and dark, atmospheric music plays in the background as we zoom in on Robert Pattinson and his chest, which reveals the heavy armor of the iconic Batman symbol. We then pan up to see his head, which gives us a look at the actor in the cowl as well. In a follow-up tweet, Matt Reeves revealed that the music heard in the video was composed by Michael Giacchino, who previously confirmed he would be doing the score for the movie.

This Matt Reeves camera test is similar to what was done when Joker was filming, with Todd Phillips releasing a brief video of Joaquin Phoenix as the new Clown Prince of Crime. Because of the way the video is shot, it's hard to get a truly full visual of Robert Pattinson's take on the character, but this is miles better than the set photos we've seen surface online so far. It seems Warner Bros. and Reeves wanted the first look at the new Batsuit to come from them, as opposed to waiting for someone to inevitably capture some blurry set photos and share them online.

Plot details remain under wraps for The Batman, but the project has been in the works for a long time. It was originally supposed to star Ben Affleck, who was also set to direct, before he departed. When Matt Reeves, who previously directed movies such as War for the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield stepped in, it was decided that this would take place outside of the previously established DCEU, meaning it won't be connected to movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice or Justice League, so far as we know. Reeves previously said that he wants to make a noir-driven detective story that will include quite a few members of Batman's massive rogues gallery.

The cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. Peter Sarsgaard and Jamie Lawson also star. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Be sure to check out the video for yourself from Matt Reeves' Twitter.