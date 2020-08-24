Director Matt Reeves' grimy and beautiful The Batman trailer stunned audiences over the weekend. Introducing Robert Pattinson's sullen take on the DC icon, The Batman looks like a comic book movie by way of David Fincher, and fans cannot get enough. The movie looks like the detective tale that many have been waiting for, with the Caped Crusader tasked with tracking down a mysterious serial killer with a penchant for riddles.

The Batman teaser trailer completely blew my mind! 80 + years of batman and we are finally getting a detective tale. A noir thriller and murder mystery similar to Se7en. What more could you possibly want. The world's greatest detective is about to live up to his title. pic.twitter.com/ynqYMJEUc8 — George Ndebele⚪ (@georgendebele22) August 23, 2020

Even though the The Batman trailer holds a lot back, people are already impressed with the efforts of the stellar ensemble cast.

Finally watched all the trailers from #DCFandome



Yo… ‘The Batman’ looks great. Paul Dano is going to rock this and Colin Farrell is unrecognizable as Oswald Cobblepot. Damn, this trailer gave me goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/B0PdPB2EcH — Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) August 23, 2020

Since the trailer debuted, many Batman fans just cannot get it out of their minds.

still thinking about The Batman trailer pic.twitter.com/QRtv1INegK — J (@littlefilme) August 23, 2020

The standout moment comes towards the end of the footage, when Pattinson's Dark Knight brutally makes an example of a face-painted thug and puts an end to any doubt whether the sparkly kid from Twilight will be able to pull this off.

This is by far the best reaction I’ve seen to the Batman trailer😂😂 pic.twitter.com/if7suCtn9X — Noah (@keldorjedii) August 23, 2020

After a production hiatus of several months, The Batman is gearing up to return to filming. The movie was about seven weeks in when global circumstances forced production to come to a halt, but thankfully, The Batman will resume shooting in early September in the U.K. at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. Following the release of the trailer, director Matt Reeves has since revealed that The Batman is only about 25% complete, so there is still a lot of work to be done to keep to a release date of October next year. Despite so much filming still left to complete, many fans have already been won over.

I literally fell asleep Just Before The Batman panel (it's late here) & Woke up now to watch the trailer & I actually can't go back to sleep.



If Matt Reeves & Robert Pattinson can seem this convincing after just 25% of shooting then we are in great hands going forward 🦇 pic.twitter.com/B8RKcVEkH1 — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) August 23, 2020

Matt Reeves says The Batman will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies. Picking up with Bruce Wayne around two years into his crime-fighting career, Wayne is disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham...and that's when The Riddler starts murdering people. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

During an interview panel at DC FanDome, Reeves divulged a few details about the direction of the movie saying, "You know the whole idea this is all an experiment in the movie. The idea that we're in Year 2, it's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal logical experiment, trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place. And in our story, as he's in that mode. That's where you meet him and you see that he's charting what he's doing and he doesn't seem to have any effect that he wants to happen." The director even revealed several details regarding The Riddler's plan, "That is when the murders start to happen, and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about Gotham, but it opens up a whole new world of corruption that goes much farther. But as that story starts to come out, without being an origin tale for him, it ends up being something that touches on his origins."

Tenet and The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson will be suiting up as the Caped Crusader, with the rest of cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is currently scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. The Batman trailer was released over the weekend by Warner Bros. Pictures.

‘THE BATMAN’ had the most watched trailer from #DCFanDome with over 20 million views across all platforms. It was also reportedly the most talked about panel.



(via: @FilmUpdates) pic.twitter.com/Q4n9h8HxLB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 23, 2020

The Batman trailer looks SO FUCKING GOOD OMG — FINNEAS (@finneas) August 23, 2020

The Batman trailer looked amazing, far better than I was expecting. — Paul Heatley (@PaulHeatley3) August 23, 2020

Have you watched The Batman trailer 100+ times or are you normal? pic.twitter.com/LLrTiKuiSN — Dillon 🦇 (@BatmanAddict27) August 23, 2020

THEY USED SOMETHING IN THE WAY, AN ICONIC UNDERRATED NIRVANA SONG, IN THE BATMAN TRAILER. I WISH KURT WERE ALIVE TO SEE THIS 😭 pic.twitter.com/Bi19Sxdwzf — !Megan! (@morethanpilots) August 23, 2020