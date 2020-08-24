Director Matt Reeves' grimy and beautiful The Batman trailer stunned audiences over the weekend. Introducing Robert Pattinson's sullen take on the DC icon, The Batman looks like a comic book movie by way of David Fincher, and fans cannot get enough. The movie looks like the detective tale that many have been waiting for, with the Caped Crusader tasked with tracking down a mysterious serial killer with a penchant for riddles.
Even though the The Batman trailer holds a lot back, people are already impressed with the efforts of the stellar ensemble cast.
Since the trailer debuted, many Batman fans just cannot get it out of their minds.
The standout moment comes towards the end of the footage, when Pattinson's Dark Knight brutally makes an example of a face-painted thug and puts an end to any doubt whether the sparkly kid from Twilight will be able to pull this off.
After a production hiatus of several months, The Batman is gearing up to return to filming. The movie was about seven weeks in when global circumstances forced production to come to a halt, but thankfully, The Batman will resume shooting in early September in the U.K. at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. Following the release of the trailer, director Matt Reeves has since revealed that The Batman is only about 25% complete, so there is still a lot of work to be done to keep to a release date of October next year. Despite so much filming still left to complete, many fans have already been won over.
Matt Reeves says The Batman will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies. Picking up with Bruce Wayne around two years into his crime-fighting career, Wayne is disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham...and that's when The Riddler starts murdering people. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.
During an interview panel at DC FanDome, Reeves divulged a few details about the direction of the movie saying, "You know the whole idea this is all an experiment in the movie. The idea that we're in Year 2, it's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal logical experiment, trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place. And in our story, as he's in that mode. That's where you meet him and you see that he's charting what he's doing and he doesn't seem to have any effect that he wants to happen." The director even revealed several details regarding The Riddler's plan, "That is when the murders start to happen, and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about Gotham, but it opens up a whole new world of corruption that goes much farther. But as that story starts to come out, without being an origin tale for him, it ends up being something that touches on his origins."
Tenet and The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson will be suiting up as the Caped Crusader, with the rest of cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is currently scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. The Batman trailer was released over the weekend by Warner Bros. Pictures.