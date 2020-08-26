Zack Snyder loves the violent vigilante beatdown scene in The Batman trailer. The scene, and the amount of footage, took a lot of people by surprise over the weekend during the DC FanDome event. One DC superfan even created a LEGO version of the aforementioned scene and released it the day after the trailer premiered. The Justice League director liked seeing the Dark Knight brutally beat a henchman so much that he immediately texted Matt Reeves to compliment him on it. Snyder had this to say.

"I dunno what the rating is going to be but I felt the same way [about Batman beating that guy]. I was like what the... I actually just texted Matt after and I was like, 'What the f***! This is cool!... I loved it. I thought it was so cool. I thought it was like the right direction and everything about it. As far as just a fan of a movie, it's the kind of movie I want to see, so I felt like [two thumbs up]."

The scene in question has been unofficially dubbed the "I'm vengeance" scene and it finds Robert Pattinson's Batman beating the hell out of a face-painted thug. We don't see most of the beating, but we hear the sound effects and see Pattinson's Dark Knight pummeling his fists as the rest of the thugs look on in horror. Hardcore DC fans were able to spot that the "I'm vengeance" line comes from the first season of Batman: The Animated Series.

Zack Snyder is not alone in loving The Batman trailer. DC fans, for the most part, have been losing their minds since last Saturday. Snyder directed Ben Affleck in the Dark Knight role more than once, so he knows what it takes and how difficult it is to pull off something that everybody is going to like. As for Matt Reeves, it seems that he did a lot of homework to prepare for The Batman to ensure that he got everything just right.

While Zack Snyder doesn't know what The Batman will be rated, he seemingly indicates that an R-rating could be in the cards because of how violent the beatdown is in the "I'm vengeance" scene. This is something else that fans have been wondering about after viewing the trailer more than once. The first footage from the highly anticipated movie is dark and brooding, which shares some tones with Todd Phillips' Joker. With that being said, it's way too early to tell if Matt Reeves is aiming for an R-rating.

The Batman is scheduled to start production back up again in just a few weeks. Everything came to a screeching halt earlier this year, which gave Matt Reeves some time to fine tune things and create a trailer for the movie that seems to have gone well beyond any fan expectations. Let's hope that the director can keep that up for the duration of the movie. You can check out the interview with Zack Snyder above, thanks to the Reel In Motion YouTube channel.