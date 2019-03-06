The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters in summer 2021, and it looks like the casting process is already underway. Ben Affleck recently confirmed that the Matt Reeves-directed movie is looking for a younger actor to take on the role, which has been rumored for over a year now. A wish list from Warner Bros. has reportedly leaked and it features five younger actors that could be in line to possibly play Bruce Wayne on the big screen.

The first name on The Batman list is Jack Reynor, the 27-year old Transformers: Age of Extinction star. All of the actors on this new list are under the age of 30, which would mean that those Jon Hamm and Jake Gyllenhaal rumors are out of the running, though this list has yet to be confirmed. The History Channel's Vikings and The Hunger Games star Alexander Ludwig is up next. Ludwig is 26-years old and just over 6' tall, which seems to be in the height range for all of the actors on this list.

Godless actor Jack O'Connell is 28-years old and is just below 6', according to sources. O'Connell has been rumored for The Batman more than once now, which either means that this report is something real from Warner Bros. or something that was made by someone who has been following rumors for a while now. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is 29-years old and played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron and started in both Kick-Ass movies. Taylor Johnson has also been rumored to take on the role of Bruce Wayne in the past and could be a good candidate to replace Ben Affleck.

Nicholas Hoult is 29-years old and he is the final name on The Batman wish list of actors to take over for Ben Affleck. He stars as Beast in the upcoming Dark Phoenix and has played the character more than once over the years. All of these actors fit the same look and have the same height, so there could be some weight to this rumor. However, it's not like Warner Bros. is going to come out and say that these are the five guys in the running for the part.

The Batman is shrouded in mystery, but there have been plenty of rumors that have ended up being true over the course of the last year, with the main one being that Ben Affleck was not going to return. Another rumor that has been proven true is the fact that they're looking for a younger actor to take on the role of the Caped Crusader. It has also been rumored that the movie will feature more than one villain, but that has yet to be proven at this time. Perhaps a villains cast list will make the rounds next. This rumored cast list for The Batman was first reported by That Hashtag Show.