We now have our first look at Robert Pattinson's full costume for The Batman. The leaked set images provide out best look at the actor in the new Batsuit. Director Matt Reeves provided fans with a camera test that featured Pattinson in the suit, but it was carefully cropped and had a red tint applied to the footage, leaving many Marvel fans to call it out as a Daredevil rip off. However, those fans are all going to have a lot more to debate now that the first real reveal is out there.

Matt Reeves attempted to give DC fans their first official look at Robert Pattinson in The Batman, but it wasn't enough for hardcore fans. Everybody needed more, especially in the ears department. As we can see from the latest set images, the ears are there and they're longer than most people anticipated. Not a lot of fans were clamoring for the Adam West look from the 60s TV series. It should also be noted that these images are of Pattinson's stunt double, and not the actor.

The Batsuit looks a lot different from the ones that have come before it, but it is still in the same comic book vein. DC fans are definitely going to be debating Matt Reeves' choices for The Batman. The forearms are pretty massive compared to other suits and the utility belt also seems to be a bit on the bulky side, though that could be for his detective work. However, The Batman is something that the director is trying to make separate from all that came before, and it shows. Hopefully this original look will go over well with the majority of fans.

Also seen in the images is the new Batcylce, which is pretty much a basic motorcycle design. It's far different from the steroid version we saw in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. The motorcycle has a lot less flair than we're used to, which is in sharp contrast to the top portion of the new Batsuit. The stunt double looks extra bulky on the vehicle as he takes off. At this point, it's unclear when we'll get some quality photos like this of Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit.

The Batman is already doing a good job of separating itself from what has come before. That was evident right from the start when we saw the bat symbol on the chest of the new Batsuit. It appears to have been made with a gun, and fans are hoping it's the gun that Joe Chill used to kill Bruce Wayne's parents. Matt Reeves is keeping his lips sealed when it comes to specific details, so we'll just have to wait and see. For now, you can take a look at the new Batsuit from The Batman below, thanks to the Aqueel DC Twitter account. Ellejart on Instagram did the art in the topper, be sure to check out more.

