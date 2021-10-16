In anticipation of the highly anticipated second trailer for The Batman, which is due to debut at this weekend's DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves has shared our first look at what's sure to be some epic new footage. Sharing a still image from the upcoming trailer, Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight looks over Gotham City in what's sure to be one of many beautifully atmospheric shots from the noirish DC outing.

"Good Morning, from Gotham City...," Reeves says in a caption alongside the still. "Can't wait to show you more at #DCFanDome this Saturday... #TheBatman #TrailerShot." The sight of the iconic vigilante surveying Gotham City from on high is a quintessential Batman shot, and Reeves has clearly nailed it, with the image adding to the already palpable excitement for the second trailer.

Reeves sharing the image coincides with a new teaser for the trailer, which gives us our first real taste of Robert Pattinson's Batman voice. "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," Pattinson's Dark Knight resolutely informs in the trailer tease, his voice sounding just gruff enough, but managing to avoid comparisons with Christian Bale's infamous growl, with the line of dialogue itself hinting at a Batman that means serious business.

Directed by War for the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves, who has written the screenplay alongside Peter Craig, The Batman will reboot the DC franchise, introducing audiences to the titular superhero in his second year of fighting crime. Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.

The reboot stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Batman, alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell and is set to feature a whole host of familiar characters, including Catwoman, The Penguin, and James Gordon.

In addition, Rise of the Planet of the Apes star Andy Serkis reunites with director Matt Reeves, with the actor joining the world of DC as the loveably reliable butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Serkis recently discussed the project, and while he was not able to reveal anything specifically, he did describe the movie as a "masterpiece." "Look, I really can't answer any questions about The Batman, but I'll tell you that it was fantastic being reunited with Matt Reeves, [producer] Dylan Clark and [VFX supervisor] Dan Lemmon from the Apes films," Serkis said. "We had such a great time making it, and when it eventually comes to the screen, Matt Reeves will have made another masterpiece film because he's so super-invested in it. But yeah, I've been forbidden, expressly forbidden, to talk about Alfred. (Laughs.)"

DC FanDome will return this Saturday, October 16, and along with the second trailer for The Batman, comic book fans can look forward to first looks at the likes of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, Aquaman sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and director Andy Muschietti's The Flash.

The Batman is scheduled for release in the United States on March 4, 2022, having been delayed twice from an original June 2021 date due to the global situation. This comes to us courtesy of Matt Reeves.