It's becoming clearer and clearer that Ben Affleck is distancing himself from the Matt Reeves' The Batman as the promotional tour for Justice League soldiers on, and it appears that the director has already thought of a pretty interesting choice for a replacement. Affleck has been non-committal over the last few months, but the actor has recently gone out of his way to say that the standalone movie is something that he is "contemplating," which is a pretty far cry from where we were a year ago when he was set to write and direct the project. But obviously, a lot has changed in one year.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Matt Reeves has found who he would like to step in and play the Dark Knight and it already sounds like an excellent idea. Reports that Ben Affleck was no longer attached to The Batman have been swirling for months, giving Reeves ample time to figure out who he'd like to takeover for Affleck. Just who is the mystery A-list actor that the director reportedly wants? John Campea claims to have the scoop and released the name during his movie video blog today.

Director and film critic John Campea revealed on his YouTube show, "I'm hesitant to say anything, but I talked to a Hollywood producer yesterday who told me who Matt Reeves wants as Batman." Campea goes on to say that he was taken aback by the news and even called a source close to the project that confirmed what he had heard. According to Campea, Matt Reeves wants Jake Gyllenhaal to step up and play Bruce Wayne. It's important to note that this is an unconfirmed rumor at this time, but even if Gyllenhaal were to be announced, it wouldn't be until after the Justice League dust has settled.

Jake Gyllenhaal was up for the part of Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, but the part ultimately went to Christian Bale (which is good, since Jake's sister Maggie ended up playing Bruce Wayne's love interest in The Dark Knight Rises). It would be a neat turn of events to see Gyllenhaal get his second chance and give his take on the character. Jake Gyllenhaal was also considered for the part of Spider-Man when Tobey Maguire sustained injuries while filming Seabiscuit. Gyllenhaal was considered as a replacement, but eventually Maguire was able to return to do the work.

So, what do we think about all of this? Would Jake Gyllenhaal make a better Batman than Ben Affleck? It's definitely time to breathe some new life into the character that has been somewhat lackluster by many fan accounts over the course of the last few DCEU movies. Jake Gyllenhaal could be the breath of fresh air and talent that Matt Reeves needs to reignite The Batman and get it off of the ground. As previously mentioned, this is an unconfirmed rumor at this time, but it surely is an exciting prospect. Expect more news to drop soon, but in the meantime, check out John Campea's video blog about Jake Gyllenhaal taking over for Ben Affleck below, courtesy of John Campea's YouTube channel.