Jeffrey Wright says Colin Farrell was unrecognizable on the set of The Batman. Matt Reeves debuted the first footage from the highly anticipated movie last weekend at the DC FanDome event. The footage contains first looks at Robert Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight and that's the main focus, for obvious reasons. However, upon closer inspection, there brief glimpses of Wright's Commissioner Gordon, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, Paul Dano's Riddler, and Farrell's Penguin.

Paul Dano's Riddler in The Batman trailer took a few viewings to fully recognize, as did Colin Farrell's take on the Penguin. Riddler at least left some clues as to who was behind the mask, but even the most hardcore DC fan was questioning if Farrell was even in the trailer at all. As it turns out, this is exactly how it was on the set, according to Jeffrey Wright. He explains about seeing Colin Farrell in his Penguin makeup.

"I've worked with that makeup artist before and it's just incredible. Colin walked on to set one day and I walked right passed him [laughs] I was like 'ok, hey dude what's happening, where's Colin are we going to shoot.' It was, it's pretty remarkable."

Jeffrey Wright also commented on more of The Batman trailer, noting, "I think if you look at the trailer, if I am not mistaken, there is not one CGI image in the entire thing. That's all photograph." This is another thing that DC and Batman fans have been picking up on. Matt Reeves seems to have come up with vibe that is rather realistic looking, while keeping the dark aesthetic that the Caped Crusader is known for.

While Jeffrey Wright doesn't go into detail, he does say that one of the shots in The Batman trailer is from their last day of production. Matt Reeves and crew were only about 30% of the way through production when it was forced to shut down, which has happened to nearly every big studio project that was working earlier this year. Wright had this to say about the last day of shooting and why he is excited about the movie.

"One of those scenes in particular, we were filming on the day, on the last day that we shot. We shut down March 13 on a Friday, some of the stuff that we were filming that day is in that trailer. We were really stoked about what we were doing. First of all the script. When I read the script I said to myself, 'Yeah this is on it' because as you describe about Westworld, this show is very much about mystery, Batman the series. You go back to the original, it's DC, it's Detective Comics and the script is really beholden to that, beholden to this idea that Batman is the world's greatest detective. I think as Gary Oldman once described, Gordon has something of a Watson to him. The script honors that and it also set a tone that was very clear, and a tone that has been captured in that trailer."

The Batman is on schedule to open in theaters on October 1st, 2021 with an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Penguin. The team is preparing to go back to work in the U.K. next month, so hopefully everything is able to run smooth, while keeping everybody on the set safe. For now, the hype is strong for the movie and Robert Pattinson. When it was first announced that he was going to be the star, there was a little bit of skepticism among DC fans, though that all seems to have faded into memory now. You can watch the interview with Jeffrey Wright above, thanks to the SiriusXM YouTube channel.