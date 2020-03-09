The Batman is currently shooting in London and star Jeffrey Wright has been photographed near the set looking much more like Commissioner James Gordon. Stemming from the original Batman comic books, Commissioner Gordon is very well known for his trademark mustache, a look which has carried over into nearly every movie, television, or animated Batman adaptation featuring the character. As we haven't seen any official photos of Wright in character as Gordon in The Batman, it had been unclear if this new version of the Gotham City Commissioner would retain the character's familiar facial hair, but it now appears we have our answer.

At the Langham Hotel in London, Jeffrey Wright was spotted by a fan who spoke to him about The Batman and even managed to snap a picture. Wright does not appear to be in full wardrobe, as he is dressed casually and likely wasn't filming at the time the photo was taken.

However, it does reveal the actor's new facial hair, which has been shaved into a Gordon-style mustache we typically see on other versions of the man in charge of the Bat Signal. Give that man a trench coat or a suit and remove that ball cap and it looks like we have a great Gordon on our hands. You can take a look at the photo below.

Met the Golden Globe Winning Actor Jeffrey Wright (Westworld /James Bond) at the Langham in London today & we got talking about his role in the new upcoming 2021 Batman film! he may or may not have told me a few details... 🤐🤫🦇 pic.twitter.com/NqCfT0FQ9c — Way Of The Lost (@WayOfTheLost_) March 7, 2020

Had Wright gone without the mustached for The Batman, he wouldn't have been the first baby-faced version of Jim Gordon. A younger version of the character led the Batman prequel series Gotham on Fox, as portrayed by The O.C. star Ben McKenzie. This young Gordon had a clean-shaven look throughout most of the series, though he did grow a mustache in the final season as a way of paying homage to Gordon's traditional look. Older Batman fans may also remember Neil Hamilton's version from the '60s TV series and Batman: The Movie was also free of facial hair.

Wright also joins a long line of actors to have played the classic DC character in big screen Batman movies. Pat Hingle would brandish the mustache in the Tim Burton movies Batman and Batman Returns, reprising the role two more times for the Joel Schumacher movies Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. Gary Oldman would take over the role when Christopher Nolan rebooted Batman with his Dark Knight movie trilogy before then passing it off to J.K. Simmons for Justice League. Of course, Oldman and Simmons both bore the Gordon mustache as well.

The Batman also stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The anticipated superhero movie will be hitting the big screen on June 25, 2021. Certainly, the movie's casting has not been without its controversy, but given his new look and excellent acting abilities, Wright ought to make for a great James Gordon. This news comes to us from Way Of The Lost on Twitter.