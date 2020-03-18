Following a piece of excellent fan art depicting actor and Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp as Batman villain the Joker, filmmaker Kevin Smith has now chimed in stating that he is very keen to see Depp take on the role in the upcoming DC movie, The Batman.

Kevin Smith remains a pretty well-respected authority on all things Batman, and while speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, he addressed the rumor that Johnny Depp is currently in talks to take on another role featuring garish make-up and hair, the Joker, in director Matt Reeves' upcoming comic book caper.

Smith declared that Johnny Depp would be "f-cking perfect" for the role of the Clown Prince of Crime, but did downplay the possibility that the character would even be appearing in the movie as there has been no mention of this until now. He did point out though that it would certainly be a lot of fun should Depp land the part, whether that be for this movie or any future sequels.

There have been rumors circulating for the last few weeks that Johnny Depp could be poised to join the cast of The Batman as arch-enemy the Joker, with recent fanart depicting perfectly what he could end up looking like, and why this could well be a great casting choice. Depp is considered to be one of the more popular faces in Hollywood, and as of 2018 was the third-highest-grossing actor in the world thanks to roles in franchises such as Pirares of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland and the Fantastic Beasts series.

There is no doubt that Johnny Depp could do well in the role, with the actor having a particular affinity for off-the-wall characters who usually disguise his leading-man looks under masks and make-up. The actor has also proven time and again his talent for more grounded drama in movies like Donnie Brasco, demonstrating that Depp easily has the ability to carry-off both competing parts of the character.

Of course, the role of the Joker continues to be one that is coveted by actors in Hollywood, with Heath Ledger having won a posthumous Academy Award for his performance in 2008's The Dark Knight, while Joaquin Phoenix swept up during last awards season for his spell-binding portrayal of the character in director Todd Phillips' Joker.

As to whether the character will show up in The Batman, this seems very unlikely due to the number of villains that the movie already plans to introduce. Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader already has to contend with Zoe Kravtiz's Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrel as The Penguin, not to mention all of Gotham's gangsters which includes John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

For the time being, Warner Bros. has put the production of The Batman on hold due to growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The production was due to be moved from London to Liverpool, but the studio confirmed recently that work will stop in order to promote the safety of the cast and crew.

This comes to us from Kevin Smith's official Youtube channel. The Johnny Depp as Joker fan art comes from Death Streak Art on Instagram.