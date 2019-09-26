Jonah Hill may very well suit up as an iconic DC villain to take on Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader in The Batman, but Warner Bros. is going to have to pay up to make it happen. News surfaced recently that Hill is being eyed as a villain, either Penguin or Riddler, in the movie. Oddly, the role hasn't been decided on yet. Whoever it ends up being, the Oscar-nominee is said to be asking for $10 million, which would be more than double what Pattinson is getting.

Reporter Justin Kroll, who broke the initial story, took to Twitter to discuss certain details about the situation not contained in the story. In a since-deleted tweet, Kroll says Jonah Hill has had the offer for over a month and that money has been a bargaining point, in addition to not being able to settle on which specific character he would be playing. Here's what Kroll had to say.

"So on the Jonah front, he's had the offer for over a month and besides money being a bargaining point (at one point heard he wanted 10 which is wild since Rob isn't making half that) but also which character he would play, whether its [sic] the Riddler or Penguin"

It's not clear if that $10 million figure has been bargained down since this initial report. It's also not clear precisely what Robert Pattinson is making, but it's an interesting sticking point. It was reported earlier this week that Robert Pattinson is making a cool $5 million for the Bruce Wayne role. The former Twilight star will be the face of the franchise, presumably for years to come. As such, it's interesting that Jonah Hill, who could end up being a one-and-done villain, would collect twice as much money for his involvement.

But if Warner Bros. and writer/director Matt Reeves want Jonah Hill bad enough, he's got the power in this situation. Hill is no longer just the guy who starred in comedies like Superbad and Knocked Up. He's been nominated for an Oscar twice and he's since found success as a filmmaker, with his critically-heralded debut Mid-90s being released by A24 last year. Point being, Hill isn't hurting for work and he has options outside of the DC universe. With that in mind, a big payday would certainly serve as a motivator for Hill to take on the role. There is no word on who might be in line for the role, should Hill decide to walk away.

Related: Christian Bale Gives Robert Pattinson His Batman Blessing & Some Good Advice

Outside of this, we know that Westworld star Jeffrey Wright is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon. Matt Reeves is planning to include several villains from Batman's massive rogues gallery, so we're sure to hear a lot more in regards to casting as the movie gears up for production early next year. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. The news of Jonah Hill's potential casting was previously reported by Variety.