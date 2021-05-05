A new The Batman featurette has leaked and puts the spotlight on Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle AKA Catwoman. Featuring a few snippets of new footage as well as some insight into the actress' approach to the character and how she will factor into the events of The Batman, the clip is sure to have DC fans excited to see her debut on screen next year.

The footage largely focuses on director Matt Reeves and Catwoman star Zoë Kravitz, with the latter revealing the motivation behind the character in this particular incarnation. "Selina can take care of herself," teases the actress. "She really wants to fight for those that don't have someone else to fight for them. I think that is where Batman and she really connect." Clearly, Selina Kyle in The Batman will have similar ideals to her comic book counterpart and will be going through her own origin at the same time as Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne.

The new featurette reveals some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Kravitz shooting scenes on a motorbike, as well as an alternative view of her brief scuffle with Pattinson's Caped Crusader which shows her slinking around in a quintessentially Catwoman-esque way. Kravitz has previously offered some insight into the infamous burglar that is Catwoman saying that, in contrast to Batman, who represents masculinity, Catwoman represents femininity, and "femininity represents power, and I think it's a different kind of power than masculine power... slightly more complicated, and softer, too."

As evidenced by the small assortment of officially released footage and marketing material, The Batman will be a noir-driven story that will more heavily incorporate the Caped Crusader's legendary detective skills. The story centers on a young Bruce Wayne during his second year of fighting crime. Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Led down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Kravitz revealed last year that she has taken some inspiration from Michelle Pfeiffer's portrayal of the Batman villain in 1992's Batman Returns, as well as reading Frank Miller's Batman: Year One. In fact, Kravitz has been given the seal of approval from two prior Catwomen. "I spoke to Michelle [Pfeiffer]. We sat at the same table at the Golden Globes, and I've met her a bunch over the years because of David E. Kelley," Kravtiz revealed last year. "She'd always been so nice. I had just gotten cast so I was really nervous to be around her, and she was so sweet. She just gave me a big hug and said, "You're going to be great." That was really just amazing. Both Halle and Anne [Hathaway] were really sweet on Instagram and Twitter. [They] sent really sweet, encouraging messages when that was announced. So I feel supported by my girls."

Following several delays due to the ongoing global situation, The Batman is now scheduled to be released in the United States on March 4, 2022. This footage first appeared on Reddit from user Bman1738.