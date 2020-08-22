Perhaps coming straight from a new teaser expected to debut at this weekend's DC FanDome, images of Robert Pattinson in character as The Batman seem to have leaked online. Previously, director Matt Reeves revealed a sneak peek at Pattinson under the cowl, giving us our first look at how the Twilight star will appear when suited up as the Dark Knight. Now, there are new photos floating around on social media said to be leaked directly from the teaser footage of Pattinson's take of the superhero's alter ego, Bruce Wayne.

First look at Robert Pattinson as Batman #DCFanDomepic.twitter.com/7bCvdz3orO — Артем (@twenklyy) August 22, 2020

In two of the images, Robert Pattinson can be seen brooding rather well, which is certainly a must-have qualification to play Batman. Another photo shows him apparently working on the Batmobile. Of course, the legitimacy of the photos have yet to be officially confirmed by Warner Bros., but The Batman panel scheduled to go down at DC FanDome on Saturday will be bringing a better look at the movie along with more new information. According to the schedule, the panel will feature Matt Reeves speaking with self-professed fangirl Aisha Tyler for an intimate discussion of The Batman.

As has been reported, The Batman will follow a younger version of Bruce Wayne early into his crimefighting career as the Dark Knight. The movie has also been described as more "grounded" than the other recent DCEU movies, and it has been confirmed to be taking place in its own standalone universe. Joining Pattinson in the movie are Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Playing the movie's villains are Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Also included in the cast are Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, and Gil Perez-Abraham.

Additionally, fans of the Dark Knight can also look forward to seeing two fan favorite actors from years past to both again reprise their respective Batman roles in The Flash. Following prior reports that Michael Keaton was in talks to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne for the upcoming movie, it has now been officially confirmed that we'll be seeing Tim Burton's original Batman back on the big screen soon enough. Meanwhile, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League actor Ben Affleck has also been reported to appear in The Flash to give his Batman a proper send-off. Affleck will also revisit the role for the Justice League Snyder Cut for HBO Max.

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021. Meanwhile, a spin-off television series based on the movie is also already in the works at HBO Max. That series will follow the officers of the Gotham City Police Department, and it is not yet clear if Pattinson will be involved. In any case, it's going to be exciting to see what other information the panel for The Batman brings at DC FanDome. The leaked images said to be of Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in the movie were found on Twitter.