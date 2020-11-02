We may have to wait until 2022 to see The Batman in theaters but the movie's trailer has been given a LEGO makeover to help tide fans over until then. This is set to be the first solo Batman movie to hit theaters in a full decade by the time it arrives. As such, there is quite a bit of excitement surrounding the DC Comics adaptation, which sees Robert Pattinson becoming our new Bruce Wayne. But this fan-made trailer gives us a taste of what Battinson would look like in LEGO form.

The Batman trailer originally premiered in live-action form during DC FanDome over the summer. It provided our first real look at what co-writer and director Matt Reeves has cooked up. The consensus was extremely positive, with the trailer racking up millions of views. Much like the original trailer, this LEGO version, which was cooked up by YouTuber Joebor1777, follows the exact same beats, and even uses the same song, Nirvana's Something In the Way. It is almost the polar opposite of what we were given with The LEGO Batman Movie. Even when recreated with toys, this still looks like a dark take on the DC hero.

Joebor1777 worked with several other animators including Locker 74 Productions, Brickfilm HQ, Loneclone Productions, thebrickranger, jmbrickstudios, AJF Studios, Radvisuals, Paradox Pictures, Leviathan Studios, Future Past Productions, gotvideofilms and eggyolk2002 to craft the trailer. The result is remarkably faithful to what Warner Bros. previously released. If nothing else, it is a fun reminder of what's to come for fans of the Dark Knight.

The Batman initially began filming earlier in the year before the Hollywood shutdown kicked in. It became one of the first blockbusters to resume production in the U.K. after the fact. But Robert Pattinson got sick, resulting in production being shut down again. So it has been a bumpy ride but filming has been going strong for the past few weeks, even as the U.K. is getting ready to enter a new lockdown.

A steady stream of set photos have made their way online since filming began. Recent set photos included a Mr. Freeze Easter egg, as well as references to Wonder Woman and Superman. The cast features several notable DC villains including Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Paul Dano as Riddler. The cast additionally includes Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jamie Lawson as Bella Real.

The last Batman solo movie was The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, which concluded Christian Bale's run as the character. Ben Affleck stepped in for Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad and Justice League. Originally, The Batman was set to arrive on October 1, 2021. But with Dune taking over that slot after its recent delay, Warner Bros. pushed the DC superhero flick to March 4, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the LEGO trailer from the Joebor1777 YouTube channel.