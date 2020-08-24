The Batman vengeance scene has been remade with LEGO. One hardcore DC fan put the footage together immediately, releasing it on social media nearly 24 hours after the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie debuted. Matt Reeves shocked fans over the weekend at the DC FanDome event by releasing a full trailer for the movie. Many were under the assumption that we would be receiving a sizzle reel of behind-the-scenes footage since they have only shot about 30% of the project thus far. The Batman trailer was easily the biggest reveal of a very strong day for DC and Warner Bros.

Filmmaker Forrest Whaley is the one responsible for The Batman LEGO vengeance scene. The aforementioned scene is arguably the most popular aspect of the brand-new footage and it shows just how brutal Robert Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight is, while also taking a classic line from Batman: The Animated Series and adapting it for the big screen. The LEGO video is only 13 seconds long, but one can tell that a lot of work and time was taken in order to make it look as good as it does.

The vengeance line originates from Batman: The Animated Series, though it's not 100% certain that Matt Reeves took it from there. In one particular episode, which is season 1, episode 3, Batman comes up against Scarecrow where he breathes in some of the villain's toxic hallucinogenic gas. In his hallucinations, the hero sees his father who deems him to be a failure. As he fights of the gas, the hero states, "I am vengeance... I am the night... I am BATMAN!"

Matt Reeves revealed quite a bit about The Batman at the DC FanDome event. The director once again talked about the detective roots of the character and how they are highlighted in the movie. "Because the movie is a detective story, because it is a thriller in the sort of cop world, and because it's about corruption, we're treating this Batman story as if this could have happened," Reeves said. "The idea is that Batman doesn't have sort of the ability to have super-heroic powers, he just has super-heroic focus and super-heroic drive." This is something that has been fiercely debated for decades. Is Batman a true superhero without having superhero powers?

The Batman first footage is still exciting DC fans, who, for the most part, seem to be loving every second of it. The movie has a different look and feel from what we've previously seen on the big screen over the last few years, which extends to the costumes that the actors wear. Robert Pattinson's Batsuit is quirky, while Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman outfit looks more like a cat burglar. As for Paul Dano's Riddler, we haven't really seen his face, which could all be a part of the plan. Finally, Colin Farrell is unrecognizable as Penguin in the movie. You can check out the LEGO footage of The Batman above, thanks to Forrest Whaley's Twitter account.