Director Bradley Parker, who worked as second unit director on upcoming DC movie The Batman, has described Robert Pattinson's debut as The Dark Knight as "phenomenal." Parker shot portions of the movie in tandem alongside director Matt Reeves' first unit to help the project cut down on production time, and, as well as having a great time, the filmmaker has offered some insight into what comic book movie fans can expect.

"I've finished filming on that. I directed the Chicago second unit. It was an absolute blast. Again, it's playing in a much, much bigger sandbox than The Devil Below, but a lot of the same techniques and ideas apply. I love doing both giant movies and little movies. They're all fun, but I've always loved working with Matt Reeves, and that's another project, like Loki, which is going to be incredible. They're both phenomenal projects."

Second units typically focus on scenes that do not require the principal cast, and while Bradley Parker finished working on The Batman some time ago, he clearly got a flavour for what Reeves is bringing to the legacy of the DC icon. Parker describes the movie as being similarly as intimate as the much smaller projects which he himself has helmed, something which should help provide an in-depth look at what makes Bruce Wayne tick and avoid making the movie just another shallow blockbuster.

The Batman will take audiences into the early days of the Caped Crusader, focusing on a young Bruce Wayne who has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham. Suddenly, Batman is needed more than ever when a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Led down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Tenet star Robert Pattinson is suiting up as the Dark Knight, with the movie featuring a stellar ensemble cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is expected to wrap filming this month and is scheduled to hit theaters on March 4, 2022 following several delays and push backs.

Parker also mentions working on the Marvel Disney+ series, Loki, on which he is the series' visual effects supervisor, and also describes the project as "phenomenal" alongside The Batman. The series will follow the God of Mischief after steals the Tesseract during the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Loki is quickly brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority organization and begins to travel through time and altering human history, ending up trapped in his own crime thriller. The series brings back Tom Hiddleston as Loki and introduces Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority. Loki is scheduled to premiere on June 11, 2021, with a second season already in development.

As for Parker's own project, The Devil Below, the movie was released earlier this month and follows a geological expedition to an Appalachian sinkhole that becomes a fight for survival against a mysterious force. This comes to us from Comicbookmovie.com.