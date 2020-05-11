Although it already sounds like Robert Pattinson's The Batman will have several villains to contend with, fans are still wondering about his most famous enemy, The Joker, and whether the Clown the Prine of Crime will be teased at all in the upcoming movie. Well, in anticipation, this new fan art transforms Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin, into the Joker in this spectacularly creepy concept design.

The artwork, from the artist known as SPDRMNKYXXIII, posits that Macaulay Culkin "could possibly make an Amazing joker opposite #robertpattinson Batman." And, based on this artwork, it is hard to disagree with that idea.

The concept art dresses Macaulay Culkin in the Joker's usual purple and green attire, with the addition of a rather spiffing little orange bowtie. Painting his face white and covering his mouth in the character's iconic, permanent red smile, Culkin looks every bit the Jester of Genocide as he gazes into you with an icy, dead stare. As well as he is turned out, there is something very grubby about the image, that no doubt would suit the darker tone director

Matt Reeves is aiming for wit The Batman. Covered in blood and holding a crowbar (the kind of which infamously killed Jason Todd's Robin), this Macaulay Culkin version of the Joker could certainly strike fear in the hearts of Gotham's citizens, Gotham's underworld, and even Gotham's Dark Knight.

While it does not look very likely that the Joker will appear in The Batman, Matt Reeves' movie will give fans a new incarnation of the Caped Crusader and is set to feature new takes on a few iconic members of the titular hero's rogues' gallery. Though the character will not appear in this first movie, should The Batman be successful and spawn the trilogy that everyone involved is no doubt hoping for, expect to see Batman's arch-enemy wreak his particular brand on chaos in any follow-ups.

Full plot details for The Batman are currently being kept tightly under wraps, though we do know that the movie will center around a younger Bruce Wayne and feature a Rogues' Gallery of villains that includes Catwoman, The Penguin, and The Riddler. Following the Caped Crusader during his formative years as Gotham City's protector, The Batman will make use of the hero's detective skills to a greater extent than previous live-action adaptations. According to star Andy Serkis, The Batman will also put the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce at the center of the story.

The Batman is being directed by Matt Reeves, whose previous credits include both Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, from a script he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The Batman is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2021. This comes to us from the artist SPDRMNKYXXIII on his official Instagram.