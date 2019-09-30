Count The Dark Knight star Maggie Gyllenhaal in for Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, as the actress is thrilled to see the actor cast in The Batman. News of Pattinson's casting in the upcoming movie from director Matt Reeves has brought about a variety of opinions since the initial announcement, although it seems to be largely positive. Based on her involvement in a popular Batman movie from the past, Gyllenhaal was recently asked about how she feels of the casting, and it's clear the actress has no reservations about it at all. Here's what she told Variety.

"I really like him. So do I [think he's going to be great]. I think he's a really, really good actor. I really do, I think he's a super compelling actor, and I think, I mean, I don't know, I think that's going to be great."

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Dark Knight is still widely regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time. Featuring the iconic performance of Heath Ledger as the Joker with Christian Bale as Batman, the movie served as a follow-up to Nolan's first Batman movie, Batman Begins. In the original, Katie Holmes played the role of Rachel Dawes, a lifelong friend of Bruce Wayne's. After Holmes turned down the chance to reprise the role in The Dark Knight, Gyllenhaal stepped in to replace her. The character plays a pivotal part in the story when she is captured along with Harvey Dent, leading to her death despite the Dark Knight's best efforts to save her.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's support of Pattinson as Batman shows she's seen plenty of his work. Critics of the casting choice point to the actor's work in the Twilight movie series as reason why he shouldn't be a part of The Batman. Others have defended Pattinson by stressing how well he does in the various dramatic roles he has taken on since his days as a sparkling vampire. It's also worth pointing out how names like Michael Keaton and Heath Ledger had endured their own controversies when the casting announcements were first made, only to win everyone over with incredible performances.

As for The Batman, Robert Pattinson is still the only name officially attached to the cast of the project. Recently, reports have surfaced of other potential actors being eyed for The Batman, including Jonah Hill as either The Riddler or Penguin. Mahershala Ali was also rumored to be up for Commissioner James Gordon, though Westworld star Jeffrey Wright has since emerged as a top contender for the role. The rumor mill has also suggested names like Vanessa Kirby and Chloe Grace Moretz as Catwoman, and fan artists have also imagined fan casting ideas like Macaulay Culkin as Joker, David Tennant as The Riddler, and Josh Gad as Penguin. Still, all of this amounts to nothing more than rumors and wishful thinking until an official confirmation comes from Reeves or Warner Bros.

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. It's going to be a bit of a wait until the movie arrives, so hopefully it will be worth it. Gyllenhaal's words come to us from https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1177731917422030848|Variety on Twitter, and you can watch the clip below.