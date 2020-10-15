Matt Damon expertly trolled Benn Affleck over Robert Pattinson stealing his role in The Batman with a new video. The two actors have been friends for decades, though they still like to make fun of each other a little bit. Affleck was cast as the Dark Knight in Zack Snyder's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and went on to play the iconic character in Justice League, which was a colossal failure at the box office.

At the time of Justice League, Ben Affleck was developing his own Batman movie, which he was set to write, direct, and star in. However, after a few years and a ton of speculation, Matt Reeves took over the project as writer and director, and Affleck faded out of view. After even more rumor and speculation, Robert Pattinson was announced as the latest actor to take on the Dark Knight role. Reeves and Pattinson are currently shooting The Batman in the U.K., while it was just announced that Affleck will play the character again in The Flash standalone movie, alongside Michael Keaton.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up to help raise money for the Eastern Congo Imitative and Water.org and they released a video to promote their Omaze contest. One lucky winner will get flown out to Los Angeles to have lunch with the two actors. During the video, Damon digs in on Robert Pattinson stealing the Batman role from Affleck. He responds by bringing up the Bourne franchise. However, Damon is still the only one to have portrayed Jason Bourne in the movies, so Damon's attack stings a bit more. Affleck had this to say about the charities and contest.

"Matt and I have joined forces with Omaze to offer you the chance to come and hang out with us in Hollywood (once it's safe to travel) and help Eastern Congo & Water.org provide resources and support to communities in need. Over 10 years ago, Whitney Williams and I founded the Eastern Congo Initiative to help support people in the region. After enduring a generation of armed conflict (and the recent struggles that the entire world has faced during this global pandemic), the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's brilliance, creativity and determination shows the rest of us what's possible."

Obviously, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are having fun with each other. The duo have been friends for decades and have collaborated numerous times. Their Omaze event will definitely earn some money for Eastern Congo and Water.org, while also giving a fan a once in a lifetime opportunity to hang out with them. Maybe the winner will get to ask about Robert Pattinson taking over The Batman role.

In addition to the long awaited standalone movie for The Flash, it is believed that Ben Affleck will suit up again for some Justice League reshoots. Zack Snyder is currently working on getting his original vision out to the hardcore DC fans and he will be conducting some reshoots, though it's unclear which actors will join the director for the additional photography. In the meantime, you can watch Matt Damon troll his good friend above, thanks to Ben Affleck's Instagram account.