The ongoing global circumstances have had a profound impact on the entertainment industry, with the situation bringing movie productions to a standstill. Thankfully, it sounds like things are beginning to improve in this regard, as it has been announced that some projects are going to be able to gradually get up and running again, including a few high-profile titles that are set to film in the United Kingdom.

During a recent press conference, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed that several productions, including The Batman and Mission: Impossible 7, will be able to resume filming soon, thanks to a new exemption from following quarantine rules.

"The world's biggest blockbusters and high-end TV shows are made in Britain. Our creativity, expertise, and highly successful tax reliefs for our screen industries means that we are an in-demand location that in turn delivers a great return for our economy. We want the industry to bounce back and exempting small numbers of essential cast and crew from quarantine is part of our continued commitment to getting cameras rolling safely again."

Dowden also revealed that he had personally spoken to Mission: Impossible 7 star and Hollywood icon, Tom Cruise, about the recent update. The exemption, while promising, does still come with some rules, with productions only able to film in England. Filming will also need to be done in a "bubble" environment, meaning that the cast and crew will be required to live in close proximity to the production area, and not be able to venture outward beyond that.

The last entry in the blockbuster franchise, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, was written, produced, and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and directly followed McQuarrie's previous effort Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. The cast includes Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin, all of whom reprise their roles from the previous movies, along with Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett, who join the franchise. Two untitled sequels, one of them being Mission: Impossible 7, are both scheduled to be released in November 2021 and 2022, respectively, with both movies set to be helmed by McQuarrie. Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are expected to be the final parts of Ethan Hunt's story, with McQuarrie teasing ties to the original movie that started it all.

The Batman shut down production back in March of this year, with director Matt Reeves hinting at a desire to finish production in London, once they would be able to do so. Reeves has previously stated that around a quarter of the movie had been shot. Whilst there are currently very few specific details regarding the plot, Matt Reeves revealed a few years ago that the movie will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies. What we do know about the story so far is that The Batman will take place around two years into the eponymous protagonist's crime-fighting career. The Batman is currently scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.

Several other high-profile productions will also benefit from the exemption including, Jurassic World: Dominion, Fantastic Beasts 3, and the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.