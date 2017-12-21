Ben Affleck is up to it again with the will he or won't he rumors and now it looks like it's a little bit of both. In a recent interview, Affleck talks really vaguely about stepping in to play Batman again while also stating that he still wants to direct The Batman, which has been taken over by Matt Reeves. Justice League came out a little more than a month ago and is already exiting theaters after less than impressive box office numbers, but Ben Affleck maintains that the troubled production of the movie was a "joy" to work on and he's looking forward to working with Warner Bros. and DC again, but not as an actor.

Both Warner Bros. and Ben Affleck have not come out with a definitive answer on if and when the actor will officially come back and play Batman again. It's all love, but a direct question like that is never given the direct answer. For instance, when recently asked about the situation, Affleck wandered into talking about directing and said that he was never given the right script. He had this to say.

"For me, it's interesting, and I always evaluate this stuff on the merit of the material. I want to direct a Batman movie, and I never got a script that I was happy with, so they are starting over and writing another script. And right now, I think a lot of different possibilities I think for the way the DC Universe could go, and I will just follow my interests in pursing that. And I know that I love working with this group of people, and it was a real joy for me to make this movie."

As usual, nobody seems to know what is going on with Ben Affleck and The Batman. All signs point to that a replacement in Matt Reeves' The Batman will come at any time now and that if Affleck comes back, it will be for the Flashpoint movie. The actor talks about the many directions that a Batman movie can go, but does not answer the interviewer's question directly, which is what we have seen since this summer when rumors started to circulate that he was done with the character after Justice League.

Another interesting comment from Ben Affleck in regard to The Batman is that he claims that he never received the right script. However, he was first attached to write, direct, and star in the movie. Does this mean that he couldn't write the script that fit? In the same comment, he goes on to praise Matt Reeves' new script and then talks about directing the movie again, which is not going to happen. Overall, this just adds an even bigger question mark to Ben Affleck's future of playing the Caped Crusader.

It's the end of 2017 and Ben Affleck is confusing The Batman movie once again. Bring on Jeffrey Dean Morgan for Flashpoint and a less confusing Bruce Wayne for The Batman. It looks like everything will hinge on Flashpoint, which is being set up as the movie that will shake up the entire DCEU and set the cinematic universe on a new path after multiple stumbles coming out the gate. As of right now, Warner Bros. and DC are in transitional period, so hopefully some news comes to us after the new year.