The mystery roles have been revealed for The Batman stars Peter Sarsgaard and Jayme Lawson, putting to rest the rumors that the two would respectively be playing Two-Face and Batgirl. Previously, both had been reported to have roles in the upcoming superhero movie from director Matt Reeves, but unlike the rest of the announced cast, their roles had remained a mystery until today. Now, their roles have been revealed in the official announcement from Warner Bros. of The Batman beginning principal photography this week.

Per the report, Peter Sarsgaard will play Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson in The Batman, an original character who doesn't exist in the comics. Prior to this reveal, it had been widely speculated that Sarsgaard would be playing Harvey Dent - Bruce Wayne's friend who becomes the supervillain Two-Face after an assault leaves half of his face disfigured. It is interesting to note that Harvey is also a District Attorney, so it's still technically possible the character could become Two-Face, albeit with a different origin story. Of course, it's just as likely Two-Face won't be involved in the new Batman movie at all, as there are already enough confirmed villains to keep the Dark Knight busy.

As for Jayme Lawson, the Hollywood newcomer will reportedly be playing mayoral candidate Bella Reál, a young woman gunning for office in Gotham City. As with Gil Colson, the character does not exist in Batman comic lore, making her an original creation for The Batman. There were theories that the young actress would be playing this universe's version of Batgirl, possibly as James Gordon's daughter Barbara. It's now clear that this won't be the case, though chances are Bella will somehow play a key role in The Batman's plot.

Leading the cast of The Batman is Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) as Bruce Wayne, with Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings) playing his loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth. Facing the Dark Knight from the superhero's rogues gallery are Paul Dano (Love & Mercy) as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell (True Detective) as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) also stars as Commissioner James Gordon.

Matt Reeves directs The Batman using a screenplay co-written with Mattson Tomlin. The story is said to have a particular focus on the investigative side of the Dark Knight, showcasing his skills as the world's greatest detective. Story details have largely been kept under wraps, but a rumored plot leak suggests that the movie will follow a young version of Batman investigating a series of murders in Gotham City with every supervillain in town considered as a suspect.

The Batman is set to release in theaters on June 25, 2021, and production is now officially underway. While we got to see Ben Affleck in the role in a couple of crossover movies, not since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises has Batman had his own solo movie in theaters. It's an exciting thing to look forward to, and hopefully the end result will be worth the wait. This news comes to us from CinemaBlend.