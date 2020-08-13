Provided that the recent halt in production does not delay release, audiences have a little over a year to wait before The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson pulls on the iconic cape and cowl for The Batman. Directed by Matt Reeves, the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker has also co-written the script with Mattson Tomlin, who has now divulged a few more details regarding the upcoming comic book movie, and how it will be different from previous incarnations of the Dark Knight.

"It's tough to talk about, just because you want the movie to speak for itself. However, he's still willing to talk in broad terms about how this version of the Dark Knight will be different from ones we've seen on screen in recent years. Both Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, which starred Ben Affleck in the cape and cowl, focused on an older, more experienced Dark Knight, but that isn't the case for The Batman, which features Pattinson as a Bruce Wayne who is only just beginning his career as Batman. It's the early days. I think that, first of all, it's a younger version than the most recent versions that we've seen."

Whilst he admitted to being coy to avoid getting into any trouble, Tomlin continued, suggesting that The Batman will be taking a philosophical approach when it comes to the exploration of Bruce Wayne's famously tortured soul.

"I think that Matt Reeves as a filmmaker, if you look at any of his work, whether or not it's Let Me In or Cloverfield or the Planet of the Apes movies, he's always coming from a point of emotion, it's never the big action thing. It's always, what is this character's soul?"

Whilst audiences are more than familiar with Bruce Wayne's traumatic childhood and Batman's origin by now, Tomlin is confident that The Batman will bring something slightly different to proceedings.

"I think that really looking at Batman as somebody who has gone through this trauma, and then everything that he's doing is then a reaction to that, rather than shy away from that, I think this film leans into that in some very fun and surprising ways."

Reeves' Planet of the Apes movies demonstrated that the director is more than capable of injecting variety into already deeply explored stories, as well as being able to find a unique approach, with Tomlin's insight here adding to the already palpable intrigue.

Thanks to new health and safety sanctions, The Batman is due to return to filming in the UK soon, and though there are currently very few specific details regarding the plot, Reeves did reveal some time ago that the movie will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies, as well as the movie taking place around two years into the eponymous protagonist's crime-fighting career. Tenet and Twilight star Robert Pattinson will be suiting up as the Caped Crusader, with the rest of cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is still currently scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.

Tomlin's work can next be seen in Netflix's upcoming action sci-fi Project Power, which is due for release on August 14. This comes to us from Den of Geek.