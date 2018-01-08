The Batman director Matt Reeves says that he's still working on the story for the movie and has yet to start writing a script. Reeves has been a busy man over the course of the last year. He directed and released the critically acclaimed War for the Planet of the Apes, announced that he was working on The Batman, and just recently announced that he has partnered up with Netflix in a historic deal. However, many believed that the director would have at least started the script for the upcoming Batman movie.

In a lengthy interview with Jeff Goldsmith on his Q&A Podcast, Matt Reeves talked about War for the Planet of the Apes as well as the status of The Batman. Reeves went out of his way to say that he wanted to do something different with the character, which he has maintained since he came on board the project nearly a year ago. The director also pointed out that there is still a lot of work to be completed on The Batman before filming can begin. He had this to say.

"I am outlining. I have the story worked out, and I am outlining."

It's important to note that the interview took place in late December, so it's fairly recent, which means that Matt Reeves is still in the early stages of planning out a script. Ben Affleck was originally attached to write, direct, and star in The Batman, but he was replaced by Reeves on the directing and writing end and is expected to exit the project completely in the next handful of months. Reeves announced that he was starting the script from scratch, but that was last spring. It has been rumored that Matt Reeves is actively seeking a replacement for Affleck and some big names have popped up, including Jake Gyllenhaal and Jon Hamm, but again, nothing has been officially announced.

Matt Reeves has said in the past that he wants to take Batman and bring him back to his detective roots in an Alfred Hitchcock-type of movie. That bit of information was all the many Caped Crusader fans needed to hear. It's time for a fresh look at the character, which the DCEU wasn't really able to pull off with Batman v Superman and Justice League, so hopefully, Matt Reeves is putting all of the pieces together as much as he claims to be doing. The filmmaker just recently signed a major deal with Netflix that could get in the way of his Batman aspirations.

The Batman is rumored to begin production this summer, but that is beginning to look more than a little unrealistic since there is not yet a script and there have not been any castings for the project. Additionally, Warner Bros. does not have an official release date set for The Batman, so we'll have to sit back and see how the situation unfolds. You can listen more about what Matt Reeves had to say about the status of The Batman script courtesy of Jeff Goldsmith's Q&A Podcast.