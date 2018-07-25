We've got a small batch of new rumors about The Batman, which still hasn't officially gotten off the ground at Warner Bros., even though Matt Reeves was hired more than a year ago to take over writing and directing duties from Ben Affleck. The biggest question since the transition has been whether or not we'll be seeing Batfleck in Reeves' movie and this new rumor would certainly put the final nail in that coffin as we could be looking at a loose adaptation, or a movie that at least takes a good deal of inspiration, from Frank Miller's Batman: Year One storyline. Yes, the very story that Darren Aronofsky once wanted to dapt.

Again, this information isn't coming directly associated with anyone at Warner Bros. or a reliable trade publication, so it should be regarded as merely a rumor for the time being. That said, Revenge of the Fans states that, after doing some digging, Matt Reeves' Batman script has evolved quite a bit and has seen his version of the Caped Crusader decrease in age considerably. The Batman may feature a version of the character who is meant to be between 25 and 30 years old.

There were rumors floating around that Jake Gyllenhaal had met with Matt Reeves about taking over the role from Ben Affleck. That turned out not to be true, or at least, those meetings didn't go anywhere. This new report claims that Jack Huston also met with Reeves for the role. However, they're both in the heir mid-to-late 30s and now the script has taken a different turn. As such, they're likely going to target an even younger actor for the part. In case you aren't familiar, here's a synopsis for Batman: Year One.

"In his first year on the job, Batman feels his way around a Gotham City far darker than the one he left. His solemn vow to extinguish the town's criminal element is only half the battle; along with Lieutenant James Gordon, the Dark Knight must also fight a police force more corrupt than the scum in the streets."

While Jack Huston is probably not going to be our new Bruce Wayne, this report also notes that he may be in the running as the new Harvey Dent. That would be interesting, considering be played a two-faced type character on Boardwalk Empire. As for the production timetable? If this batch of rumors is to be believed, we could be looking at filming getting underway in mid-2019. Though, it's still unclear whether or not The Batman will be connected to the current live-action DC movies, which were officially dubbed Worlds of DC at San Diego Comic-Con. There was another rumor suggesting that this could be connected to the Joker origin movie, but that seems very unlikely.

There are still so many unanswered questions about The Batman. However, the DC movie universe is being reshaped following the disappointment of Justice League. Warner Bros. is no longer going to focus on a large slate of movies. Rather, they're taking it one movie at a time. For now, we're forced to wait until some sort of formal announcement is made. Just don't be surprised if Batman winds up getting a youthful makeover. This comes to us courtesy of Revenge of the Fans.