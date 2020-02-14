DC fans were provided with quite the reveal recently when director Matt Reeves shared our first look at Robert Pattinson's batsuit in The Batman test footage. Given how little has been revealed about the movie, seeing Pattinson suited up as our new Dark Knight was quite the big deal. Now, some more key information has been revealed, and it tells us quite a bit about what we can expect from the latest big screen solo adventure for the iconic DC hero.

According to a new report, The Batman will take place during year two of Bruce Wayne's career as a masked crimefighter in Gotham City. It had previously been revealed that Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay in addition to his duties as director, didn't intend to tell an origin story. Though, the precise timeline was a bit hazy. This gives us a much better idea of what kind of Batman we're going to see. After a year or so of fighting various villains, he's surely learned the ropes, but undoubtedly has much more to figure out before he will become the veteran Caped Crusader that strikes fear into the hearts of Gotham's criminal underbelly.

With any luck, this means we won't, once again, have to see Bruce Wayne's parents gunned down in an alleyway in The Batman. One thing we know for sure is that the movie will feature a host of villains from the character's massive rogues gallery. Penguin (Colin Farrell), Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Riddle (Paul Dano) and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) will all be in on the action. Jeffrey Wright is also on board as Commissioner Gordon, with Andy Serkis set to play Alfred Pennyworth. Peter Saarsgard is playing a character named Wasserman, with newcomer Jamie Lawson rounding out the main ensemble.

It's been some time since Batman has headlined a solo movie. Ben Affleck played the character in three movies, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League, but never ended up going out on his own. Affleck was supposed to star in and direct The Batman, but he ultimately decided to step down. Affleck also, it just so happens, played Daredevil some time ago and quite a few people have compared the batsuit footage to the Marvel Comics hero. The last time we saw a standalone centered on Bruce Wayne was 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. By the time this comes out, nearly a decade will have passed.

Matt Reeves, known for his work on movies like War for the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield, has said this will be a detective story with a heavy noir influence. As for Robert Pattinson, this marks his return to blockbuster franchise filmmaking, after previously headlining the Twilight series. In recent years, he's starred in acclaimed indies such as Good Time, The Rover and The Lighthouse. The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. This news comes to us via The Wrap. The fan art topper comes from CosmicBookNews.