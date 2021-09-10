With every new iteration of Batman, we are guaranteed a number of things; a new batsuit, new batmobile, new takes on some classic villains and of course a whole new Gotham City. Jeffrey Wright has been sharing a little bit of detail about what we can expected to see from the Dark Knight's playground in the upcoming The Batman and how it is going to be like nothing seen before. Of course, Matt Reeves is also executive producer on HBO Max series Gotham P.D. so we are definitely going to be seeing a lot of the crime filled streets in the coming years.

We have seen numerous versions of Gotham on the big screen, from the dark and brooding neo-noir style of the Tim Burton era to the bright skyscrapers of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, so you have to ask where else it could actually go to make it different. We have seen some shots of the city in the trailer footage and stills, but what about the feel of the city, what about its character? Well, Jeffrey Wright had a little bit to say about that when he spoke to IndieWire.

"It's unlike Gothams we'd seen before. It was a Gotham we could touch. The way the Batmobile was described, I understood the aesthetic we were going for was something really palpable. If you squint your eyes in some backstreet of New York, you could see it appear," Wright said in his description.

The Batman recently received rave reviews from some social media users who were part of the group to get a preview of the movie at CinemaCon last month, which they described as one of the best Batman movies put on screen, with a raw brutality and a number of jaw dropping moments, as well as the clear pathway in place to lead into the next movie, which will be inevitable. It is expected that a new trailer will be released at FanDome 2021 in October, when DC will be showcasing many of their upcoming wares such as Peacemaker, Batman: Caped Crusader and Naomi, but The Batman is by far the biggest thing coming from DC in the next six months.

Robert Pattinson will make his Batman debut in the movie, which is said to be inspired by the Batman: Year 1 comic book series and sees the movie's version of Batman entering his second year as a crime fighting force in Gotham. The film will take on some of the original dark noir detective storytelling that were the heart of the original Batman comic outings, meaning that it will be a world away from the bright and flashy superhero world he has since become a part of.

As well as Pattinson's Batman, we will also be seeing the ensemble cast of Andy Serkis, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and John Tuturro, as well as Jeffrey Wright who takes over the role of Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is currently slated to be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.