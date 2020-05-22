So far, director Matt Reeves' The Batman has left fans both eager and apprehensive in equal measure. With many wanting a continuation of Ben Affleck's adventures under the cowl, the movie is going to have to work pretty hard to win some people over. Well, The Batman star Jeffrey Wright is here to entice you with some details, with the actor describing the movie as the "next evolution" of Batman stories.

"My take is - the way I explain what we're doing is, like with any film, we're working together to create a mood, to create an idea, a setting, a tone. This is the next evolution since 1939 when these stories began."

Claiming that The Batman will be the next step since the iconic DC character's debut is bold, especially considering the sheer number of times that the character has been written and portrayed on both the big and small screen. Nevertheless, Jeffrey Wright doubles down, emphasizing The Batman's unique approach to the character's mythos.

"This is the next evolution of Gotham. So I am working off the stage [director] Matt [Reeves] is providing and also working off what [star] Robert [Pattinson] is doing. We are trying to create something together that is our own, but is also Batman."

Wright sounds very confident with regard to how much The Batman will stand-out amongst the multiple adaptations and character shifts that have been crafted over the years. The idea that the creative team behind The Batman are trying to create something that is their "own" is certainly an intriguing prospect, but could also end up angering Batman fans, should it stray too far from the cherished source material.

Though there are currently very few specific details regarding the plot of The Batman, Matt Reeves revealed a few years ago that the movie will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies. That could very well be the distinctive approach that Wright is referring to, and if so, could sit very well with the die-hard fanbase who have been crying out for these elements to be implemented on the big screen for years.

What we do know about the story so far is that The Batman will take place early into the eponymous protagonist's crimefighting career. It's also been strongly indicated that the story is inspired by fan-favorite graphic novel The Long Halloween, which saw Batman tracking down a serial killer and running into many of his iconic adversaries along the way.

In addition to Jeffrey Wright, Robert Pattinson will be taking up the mantle of The Batman with the rest of cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, along with Gil Perez-Abraham, Charlie Carver and Max Carver cast in undisclosed roles. Along with directing the feature, Matt Reeves also co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin. This comes to us from The Holywood Reporter.