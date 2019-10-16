Jonah Hill is no longer in talks to the join the cast of Matt Reeves' The Batman. It is believed Hill was in negotiations to play the villainous Riddler in the movie. Sources close to the matter say a deal could not be met, so it's back to the drawing board for the production, which just officially cast Zoe Kravitz as Selena Kyle, aka Catwoman. It's unclear why the talks between Hill and Warner Bros. broke down after all this time.

Jonah Hill was reportedly in talks to take on the role of Riddler in The Batman starting at the end of September. After the news broke, it had been revealed that the talks had started a month prior and that a considerable amount of money was being asked for. It has been reported that Hill was looking for $10 million to play the villain, which is more than twice what Robert Pattinson is making to headline the movie as the titular character.

It's quite possible that money may have been the main reasoning for Jonah Hill not taking a role in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Superhero gigs don't normally start at $10 million. Brie Larson received half of the that for Captain Marvel and the average salary is around $3 million. With that being said, this is the Batman franchise we're talking about here. It's possible Hill threw out the number just to see if the studio would bite or even entertain the idea, or it's possible that these reports were made up by alleged sources claiming to be close to the situation.

It has also been rumored that the studio wanted Jonah Hill to play the Penguin and he wanted to play the Riddler. This could also be a major sticking point for all parties involved. In the end, we'll probably never know the truth behind the negotiation breakdown. Whatever the case may be, Warner Bros. is now looking for a new actor to take on the Riddler role, along with the Penguin and comic book fans are anxious to see who will be the next cast member revealed for the long-awaited movie.

DC fans weren't exactly super excited about the idea of Robert Pattinson taking on the lead role in The Batman. However, it seems that many have started to come around to the idea and the actor likes the challenge of trying something new, especially against the odds. There's already a ton of pressure on the movie after years of Ben Affleck starring, writing, and directing the movie, to losing each one after a few months before hanging up the cape for good. Affleck wasn't the fan choice either, but fans grew to really enjoy what he did with the character after seeing him on the big screen. Deadline was the first to report on Jonah Hill's negotiations shutting down.