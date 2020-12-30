Robert Pattinson is reportedly struggling on the set of Matt Reeves' The Batman. Productions in general have been very difficult during the public health crisis, which Reeves and crew have experienced firsthand. After production kicked off again earlier this year after a lengthy break, Pattinson was forced to quarantine for 10 days. Now, reports are starting to get louder about the actor having a difficult time on the set, due to how hard Reeves is pushing the entire cast and crew to make The Batman the best movie that it can be.

According to sources close to the situation, "Filming has been a grueling process, especially for Robert, as Matt is such a perfectionist." It has been rumored that Matt Reeves is sometimes getting up to 50 takes from Robert Pattinson and the rest of the cast. However, Pattinson is stuck in a bulky and uncomfortable Batsuit during all of these takes, which has allegedly been taking its toll. "He'll insist on doing scenes over and over again and get bogged down in the tiny detail. Some­times it's like he doesn't know when to stop," says the unnamed source when discussing Reeves.

As for why this is happening during The Batman production, it reportedly has to do with the obvious pressure that comes with taking on a project that big. "Matt has done blockbusters before, but this is another level," says the source. "Batman is arguably the most popular superhero of all and by the time the film is released it will be the Dark Knight's first solo movie in ten years." Bringing in a new version of the Caped Crusader is always going to bring out skepticism from fans. The studio is intent on getting the movie done right in order for it to be a hit at the box office upon its release, which will hinge on whether or not DC fans accept Pattinson as the new Batman.

In an interview from back in April of this year, Robert Pattinson jokingly complained about the workouts that the studio had him on for The Batman. "I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem," he said. He was referring to the superhero actors who bulk up to get in incredible superhuman strength. "You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the '70s. Even James Dean-he wasn't exactly ripped." Some took those comments as complaining, but Pattinson seems to have been kidding.

Taking on the role of the Dark Knight comes with a lot of baggage, no matter how good the movie is or not. However, Robert Pattinson has said that he likes the challenge. "I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character," said the actor earlier this year. As for The Batman being a "grueling" process for himself, Pattinson has not publicly said anything about it. The latest rumors from The Batman set comes to us from The Sun.