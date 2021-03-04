The Batman will release in theaters in exactly one year, and fans of the Dark Knight are already getting excited. Co-written by Matt Reeves and Peter Craig with Reeves directing, The Batman will introduce Robert Pattinson as the new Bruce Wayne in a standalone story unconnected to the DCEU. After previous delays due to the pandemic, the movie is now scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022, and fans have officially begun the countdown.

"Today there is literally a year to go before we can see The Batman, one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 and personally it means a lot to me," tweets one fan. "Just take care, be safe, wear masks, try not to get sick, we will all see The Batman, it will all be worth it."

Along with Pattinson, The Batman features an ensemble cast that also includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Barry Keoghan, and Alex Ferns also star.

The Batman will take place early into Bruce Wayne's rise as the Dark Knight, investigating the crimes of a serial killer in Gotham City. Last August, Reeves released a teaser trailer that showcased what to expect in the movie, revealing footage of Pattinson in and out of the Batsuit along with a peek at the Batmobile. Many fans also praised the tone of the trailer and the grounded, more realistic approach Reeves is taking with the characters. Fans also loved the moment when Batman mercilessly pummels an unfortunate villain while declaring, "I'm vengeance."

It hasn't been an easy production for The Batman. The movie was originally scheduled for a release in June 2021, but when production was delayed due to the pandemic, Warner Bros. pushed it back to October 2021. Additional outbreaks caused more delays, ultimately leading to The Batman gettings its new release date for next year. Principal photography for the superhero movie is expected to finally conclude this month, so it doesn't seem likely that the movie will be delayed once again.

The Batman is also meant to be the start of a new franchise. Given the levels of excitement surrounding the release, it's very likely that the movie will be a big success financially, so there's no reason to expect that it won't continue.

The movie will also have a spinoff series on HBO Max following the officers of the Gotham City Police Department, though it's currently unclear if any characters from The Batman will appear. Joe Barton will serve as the showrunner with Matt Reeves and Terence Winter writing. You can watch The Batman when it is released in theaters on March 4, 2022.

