Paul Dano is not the first name that comes to mind when you think of comic book movie supervillains. The talented actor has appeared mostly in character-driven dramas and comedies in the past playing sensitive, often inward-looking men. Yet, Dano is set to don the green suit in Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman film to portray the main villain Riddler. In an interview for The Playlist, Dano teased the movie's powerful script.

"I was filming. I flew home to visit my baby and then didn't get to fly back [to set], which is a really strange thing. But I feel really good about it. I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. I was really surprised by his script, which I think is, is potentially really powerful. Hopefully, we'll get back to it sometime soon? I'm not sure."

The Batman was originally conceived as a star vehicle for Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight, in a movie he was set to write, direct, produce and play the lead in. The failure of the theatrical version of Justice League soured Affleck off superhero movies, and he stepped down from The Batman.

That was when Matt Reeves came on board to helm the project with a revamped script and a new Batman. Robert Pattinson was chosen to put a fresh spin on the character, with Zoe Kravitz joining the cast as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Dano as Edward Nashton aka Riddler.

From the hints that fans have gathered about the production so far, the movie is set to explore the early days of Batman. The detective aspect of the vigilante is going to be emphasized as he investigates a crime, in the process confronting many of Gotham's rogue's gallery as he eliminates suspects one by one. While Paul Dano explains in the interview that he cannot divulge any details, he promises the upcoming movie is going to be worth the wait.

"I can't even legally say anything about it. There's something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It's the kind of movie that we're just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. So, I hope we all figure this out and get excited to see a Batman movie. It will be worth it. It's going to be really cool."

All the actors who have spoken about The Batman have described the story as something truly special, with Jeffrey Wright even going so far as to say that the film is the next evolution for the character of Batman since the days of his inception all the way back in 1939. Clearly, Reeves' take on the mythology of the superhero aims to be much more than a simple action film. With a great cast of actors, a solid script, and the legacy of the Batman looming large over the whole project, audiences are in for a special experience when the movie eventually releases. These quites first appeared at The Playlist. The topper art comes from @willgray_art at Instagram.