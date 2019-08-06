Could Paul Walter Hauser be our new Penguin in The Batman? While the studio has yet to weigh in officially, that's the fancy new rumor floating around online right now. Writer/director Matt Reeves, who previously helmed movies such as War for the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield, is currently in pre-production on the long-gestating solo feature, which stars Robert Pattinson as our new Bruce Wayne/Batman. Now, we have this possibly juicy rumor regarding who might be playing one of the villains Battinson will be up against.

Again, we must caution, for the time being, this is merely a rumor and should be regarded as nothing more until it's substantiated elsewhere. That said, according to a new report, Paul Walter Hauser is being eyed as just one of the contenders for the role of Penguin in The Batman. The report doesn't mention who else Warner Bros. may be looking at, but this is a decision that makes a great deal of sense, assuming there is any truth to it.

Paul Walter Hauser has been on the rise ever since his breakout role in the Oscar-nominated biopic I, Tonya. Hauser also starred in the Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman, directed by Spike Lee. He's currently filming Clint Eastwood's latest, Richard Jewel, and has also locked down a role in Disney's Cruella, which will star Emma Stone as the famed 101 Dalmatians villain. Hauser's other credits include Cobra Kai, Super Troopers 2 and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Aside from his impressive resume, the 32-year-old actor certainly has the build to play Penguin. Previously, Josh Gad had been suggesting online he was possibly being eyed for the role, only to formally take himself out of the running not long ago.

Penguin hasn't been specifically confirmed by Warner Bros. or Matt Reeves, but the villain has been persistently rumored for months. Tim Burton previously utilized Oswald Cobblepot in Batman Returns, with Danny DeVito playing the role. Robin Lord Taylor also portrayed the villain in Fox's Gotham. Other villains that are rumored to be included are Catwoman and Riddler. Additionally, another rumored report recently suggested that John David Washington, who starred alongside Paul Walter Hauser in BlacKkKlansman, is being eyed as Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face. The only other real casting we've heard of relates to Andy Serkis, who is said to be playing an unspecified role. Again, none of this has been confirmed by the studio yet.

Filming is expected to begin in early 2020. For the time being, story details are being kept under wraps, but Matt Reeves has promised a noir-driven take on the Caped Crusader that will focus on his skills as the "World's Greatest Detective." The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was first reported by Full Circle Cinema.