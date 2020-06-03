Whilst we have yet to see what Colin Farrell will look like when he waddles on screen as The Penguin in next year's The Batman. This new piece of fan art gives fans a good idea of what Farrell could end up looking like, should the character's design adhere more to the classic aesthetic of the infamous Batman villain.

The artwork comes courtesy of digital artist Willaim Gray, who has created his own interpretation of how much Farrell's leading man looks could be buried under the guise of The Penguin. Gray has said that the idea behind the image was to go for a "classic looking Oswald Cobblepot AKA the Penguin", rather than the more mutated version that was seen in director Tim Burton's Batman Returns.

The look should certainly be familiar to Batman fans, with the costume featuring such Penguin staples as a monocle, pointed beak-like nose, and a rather fetching aristocratic cravat. Making the actor look slightly older and chubbier goes a long way to bring the DC supervillain to life, and the artist has done a convincing job of disguising Farrell without making it look too cartoonish. According to the artist himself, the fan art was put together in only 50 minutes, making its effectiveness even more impressive.

Whether Colin Farrell will look anything like this when he debuts on the big screen remains a mystery, however the actor has previously opened up about the role, highlighting his excitement regarding the "aesthetic of the character". It may disappoint fans of the bird-themed Gotham criminal to know though that Farrell has hinted at a diminished role in proceedings, with the actor saying, "I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can't wait to get back. Yeah, I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of the journey so I can't wait to get back and really get into it."

Farrell should be able to get back to work very soon, with The Batman being announced recently as one of the productions that have been given the go-ahead to once again commence with filming. The current circumstances led to all movie and television productions being halted, but it now looks like the first steps are being taken towards allowing productions to begin again with the UK government and various health bodies having signed off on a new set of health and safety guidelines.

The latest big-screen version of The Dark Knight will be portrayed by Robert Pattinson, while Zoë Kravitz will appear as Catwoman, Paul Dano will play The Riddler, and Andy Serkis will take on the role of Alfred. Farrell's casting as The Penguin was a surprising one and has left DC fans intrigued as to the direction of the character. The Batman is scheduled for release on 1 October 2021. This comes to us from @willgray_art.