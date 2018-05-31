Earlier this week, a new report surfaced claiming Penguin will be the main villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman. The news has yet to be officially confirmed, but it hasn't stopped fans from expressing their opinions about who should play him. A few fans believe Shaun of the Dead's Nick Frost is perfect, and mentioned him on social media, leading the actor to respond favorably to the idea.

Nick Frost is best known for co-starring with Simon Pegg in the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy that includes Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. As for coming from a comedic background, Danny DeVito played the Penguin in 1992's Batman Returns, so the idea isn't too far-fetched for Frost to jump on board for The Batman. Twitter user, the Curator, floated the idea out there and tagged Matt Reeves and Nick Frost along with famous fan-artist BossLogic to create the mockup. Frost replied by saying, "Cool! I'm in! Thanks everyone."

Again, the reports about Penguin being the main villain in The Batman have yet to be confirmed by anyone at DC or Warner Bros. However, Josh Gad was originally the main contender in the running, even though that was never confirmed. Gad stirred the pot pretty heavily, posting pictures of himself at DC headquarters in New York, posing with a Penguin comic book. The actor has since chilled out on the Penguin related posts, but he did pop up earlier this year in a response to one of Matt Reeves' posts about staying on board to direct The Batman. It was reported yesterday that if Penguin doesn't show up in The Batman, he may instead be used as the main villain in Birds of Prey.

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are currently putting the final touches on the upcoming horror comedy Slaughterhouse Rulez, which reunites the duo for the first time since Edgar Wright's The World's End. Additionally, the movie is a return to the horror comedy genre for Frost and Pegg, which is huge for fans who have anxiously awaited to see the two on screen together again. Slaughterhouse Rulez is set to come out in September in the U.K., but a North American release date has yet to be announced. However, footage should be dropping any day now.

Will Nick Frost end up playing Penguin in The Batman? Probably not, but it's still fun to think about. Frost would make a pretty good Oswald Cobblepot, possibly even better than Josh Gad. If Matt Reeves chooses to officially use the Penguin, he should definitely get Nick Frost an audition, if only for the fact that it would one day get shared with fans of the character and Frost. As for any other details surrounding The Batman, there isn't much to go off of currently. Ben Affleck is still a mystery and so is the storyline. You can check out the awesome casting idea for the Penguin below, thanks to Nick Frost's Twitter account.