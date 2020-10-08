One of the most highly-anticipated movies for next year was Matt Reeves' fresh take on DC Comics' Dark Knight with The Batman. Fans were sorely disappointed to find out that the movie has been delayed all the way to March 4, 2022. In an interview with Collider, Peter Sarsgaard spoke about his role in The Batman, and the kind of detailed artistry brought to the project by Reeves.

"He is the most detailed oriented director I've ever encountered. I mean, he is like, the level of focus, I mean, you would have to have to direct the kind of movies that he has directed, but it's unbelievable. That's like a very specific type of mind and it's really fun working with him. He's very collaborative, but he also, he totally knows what he wants. You know, I would say like, what about something like this? And he would think about it. Well, no, because of the thing and you know, he's like really, he's got it in his mind in such a detailed way that it's almost like savant sort of situation."

During the DC FanDome event panel for The Batman, fans were touched by the level of enthusiasm displayed by Reeves towards the movie and the world of the Dark Knight. It seems Sarsgaard was similarly impressed by the filmmaker's level of care while crafting a new world for Batman to inhabit.

Audiences got their first glimpse of that world in the DC FanDome trailer for The Batman, which has already racked up tens of millions of views on social media. Fans are gushing over the gothic, gritty take on Batman that Matt Reeves has envisioned for the upcoming movie. Peter Sarsgaard, on the other hand, seems intent on actively avoiding watching any sort of teaser or footage from the movie until his work on it is complete.

"I'm like the last, I mean, I think part of the way that I have always worked as an actor is like, I sort of pretend that I'm never going to see anything that I make so that I don't think about it. I don't envision premieres. I don't think about the final product at all. I almost just think about my job as an actor is so micro. It's so just like needle points that I don't like step back and think about what would my character's arc be or what the grand scheme of the whole thing is. I'm just not like that. So I don't, there've been movies of mine that I never saw."

Directed by Matt Reeves and written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman features an illustrious star cast consisting of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson. The film arrives in theaters March 4, 2022. This news first appeared at Collider.