Peter Sarsgaard is pumped on Robert Pattinson's version of the Dark Knight in The Batman. The actor plays Gil Colson, a Gotham City district attorney who has some trouble telling the truth. Sarsgaard has already completed a lot of his work on the Matt Reeves movie and he can't wait to get back to work on it. The production has been shut down since the middle of March and they're currently looking into ways to get everything up and moving again in a safe fashion.

In a new interview, Peter Sarsgaard was asked about his work on The Batman, along with what it has been like working with Robert Pattinson. For a lot of comic book fans, Pattinson was an odd choice from the start, but thanks to official images, he's looking a lot more intriguing now. Peter Sarsgaard says that he's really impressed with what the actor has been up to while making the movie. He explains.

"He looks amazing. I have to say, he really, really does. The work he was doing was really cool. I really dug his Batman, and I can't waitto see it [on-screen]. I think he's a very interesting actor, and [...] I loved him in the Safdie brothers movie [Good Time] that he did. And I actually really liked this one he just did [...] the comedy movie with Willem Dafoe. The Lighthouse. He's just an interesting, interesting actor."

Peter Sarsgaard previously teased his Gil Colson character as a Gotham City district attorney who has trouble with the truth. He did not go into any further details about his character, but he did mention that he really wants to get back to work. "God, I'm just hoping that we can go back soon and finish shooting it," Sarsgaard states. However, the actor states that he's almost done with his part. Sarsgaard had this to say.

"It's much harder with a big movie - to get back to it and finish it. It's hard to even think about anything else with it... I'm about 80 percent done with my part, so I would just like to do the last 20 percent."

Zoe Kravitz also recently spoke about working with Robert Pattinson on The Batman. "It's amazing. I mean, he's Batman. When he's wearing that costume, he's Batman," she said. Kravitz also noted that it's still hard for her to believe that she landed the role, noting that it's "like a pinch me moment all the time." Continuing on talking about Pattinson, the actress says, "he's wonderful, he's really wonderful."

Fans are starting to wonder when we'll get our first official look at Robert Pattinson in The Batman. Although production has been shut down since March, it seems that Matt Reeves was already able to shoot quite a bit of footage, which has fans hoping we'll get a teaser this summer. With DC FanDome and Comic-Con on the way, that could happen, but it has not been confirmed at this time. The interview with Peter Sarsgaard was originally conducted by The Hollywood Reporter. The topper art of Robert Pattinson as The Batman comes from @johnkregan on Instagram.