We won't be seeing The Batman from director Matt Reeves until 2021, but rumors about its possible plot details are now hitting the web. According to freelance writer and movie insider Daniel Richtman, the story will be set at a time when all of Batman's fiercest foes have already been introduced and are running rampant in Gotham City. As the world's greatest detective, it's up to the Dark Knight to get to the bottom of a series of grisly murders, and every supervillain in Gotham is a suspect. Here's how Richtman describes the plot.

"The Batman will explore a detective case - when people start dying in strange ways, Batman must go deep into the dark world of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery/conspiracy connected to Gotham City's history and criminals. In the film, all of Batman Rogues Gallery are already out there and active, similar to the comics and animated shows/movies. The film will have multiple villains, as they are all suspects."

If true, this would also explain why so many different villains are rumored to appear in The Batman. Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman, and Firefly have all come up as possible villains to be used in the movie, but this could just be the tip of the iceberg - especially if Mr. Freeze shows up as well. Reeves has previously expressed his desire to present The Batman as more of a detective noir story than your typical superhero movie, which also lines up with the rumored plot description from Richtman. At this time, it appears the plan for The Batman is for the movie to be self-contained in its own universe with no connection to Joker or the DCEU movies, and it could potentially start a new series of its own if it's met with tremendous success.

Also reported by Collider journalist Jeff Sneider is the rumored "first choice" to play Commissioner Jim Gordon was Moonlight and Green Book star Mahershala Ali. According to Sneider, Reeves was picturing Ali as the man tasked with turning on the bat signal whenever Gotham City needs the Dark Knight. However, as Sneider notes, this seems much more unlikely to happen at this point, following Ali's casting in Marvel and Disney's upcoming Blade reboot. As taking on two major comic book franchises simultaneously might be impossible for the actor, we'll likely see someone else as Gordon, but the idea of Ali in the role is nonetheless an interesting choice.

At this time, only one name has been officially attached to The Batman. As previously reported, The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson has officially signed on to star as Bruce Wayne. This has brought about some divided opinions with Batman fans, with some lamenting over someone from the Twilight movies portraying the famous superhero. Still, others seem ecstatic about the idea, noting Pattinson has proven himself to be a very skilled dramatic actor in the years since he sparkled in the sunlight as vampire Edward Cullen. Of course, it's always easy to point to Heath Ledger as the Joker to remind people to wait until they see the performance before they judge it.

The Batman is set to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021. As we move forward and the project eventually begins principal photography, more details about its plot and cast should become apparent. The report of The Batman's plot details come to us from Daniel Richtman on YouTube, and the Ali as Gordon casting rumor was first reported at The Sneider Cut at Collider.